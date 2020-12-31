SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County Democratic Party thanked residents for the outpouring of support it received in this particularly difficult year, in the group’s annual report.
“We had unprecedented interest in yard signs, donation contributions and most importantly, volunteerism,” the group said in a prepared statement.
The party collected more than $11,000 during the 2019-20 election season. About $5,000 was used to support local candidate campaigns. Approximately $6,000 went to spread the word through local advertising, phone banking and texting programs.
“We distributed hundreds of yard signs for primary and general election candidates. Finally, we strengthened the digital infrastructure of the party, even before the pandemic made it even more necessary,” they said.
This election was unique in so many ways, with a few major events creating potential confusion among voters. The pandemic, which presented physical and logistical challenges and risks that have never been faced before, was a major issue. In addition, meddling in the United States Postal Service put voting integrity in jeopardy.
Voters had to navigate the recently (2018) enhanced absentee voting options in Michigan.
“Our team fielded a lot of questions and concerns from Shiawassee County voters who wanted to ensure their voices were heard! To this end, we created and shared a voting guide so that people could vote with confidence,” the Democrats said.
“Shiawassee County has trended redder since 2012, mostly due to national factors. Despite this, we have seen an increase in the overall percentage of Democratic voters this year when compared to 2016 and 2018. We also had more candidates in this 2020 election year than during the past several cycles. We built up connections between Democrats in our communities and the county party that we will look to build upon in the coming years. We will look to find ways of converting those Democratic voters into active participants in the local party,” the group said.
“Despite all our accomplishments, the 2020 election was not kind to us at the local level. We know Democrats can win though, and provide a much needed positive change in leadership. This county is more evenly divided politically than it appears,” according to the group. “Democrats contribute to our communities in meaningful ways, and ultimately, we vote. The Democratic Party is a diverse party, and we believe it is the party to bring all Americans together, to make changes that will actually help struggling folks in our county, to move us all closer to a perfect union. We understand that we have our work cut out for us, but we are clear-eyed and determined to continue our work towards that goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.