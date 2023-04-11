OVID — The meter is still running on the cost of an investigation into alleged violations of policy by City of Ovid staff.
Late in Monday’s council meeting — which ran to more than 21/2 hours — Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien noted the bill from Thrun (pronounced Troon) Law Firm in Lansing had climbed to $5,582.
“I have seen the bills,” Perrien said. “I know who they are talking to, and I know how much it costs.”
While the council has received a preliminary report — which has not been released to the public, citing attorney-client privilege — the full report is not scheduled to be delivered to the council until July 21.
“I don’t understand why we don’t have it yet,” Perrien said.
“We’ve just spent $5,000, and we’re going to have to spend more. What do we get out of it?” she continued. “I don’t really see anything good coming out of it, but we’re just going to have to wait.”
Council members aren’t saying much, but at their March meeting members went into a 20-minute closed session, reportedly to discuss the contents of the preliminary report.
— Ovid Police Chief Lisa Rousseau reported to the council that body cameras ordered by the department have been received and are in the process of being implemented. “(I breathed) a big sigh of relief” when the cameras arrived, Rousseau told council members in her police report.
Officers have also begun working with a local veterans’ support group. Six people came to the group’s most recent meeting, Rousseau said.
— After receiving no bids on a 2014 Ford Explorer, council members asked that the bid process be restarted with no minimum bid. The decommissioned police vehicle with 93,000 miles has been replaced. There was also some talk of implementing paperless billing for utility accounts with the city. Residents currently receive a postcard bill monthly and may pay online. City Clerk Josy Medina said many residents have requested the ability to auto-pay their accounts and not have a statement mailed to them.
