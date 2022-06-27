The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency says its services are “temporarily suspended” after catalytic converters were stolen off its buses over the weekend.
“We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience,” SATA said in a Facebook post.
SATA said the thefts are currently under investigation. Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 743-2297, or the SATA dispatch office at (989) 729-2687.
