DURAND — If ever there was an outfit qualified to give advice on what manner of conifer you ought to park in your living room this winter, the Michigan Christmas Tree Association would have to be it.
Who knew it was so close by?
MCTA executive director Amy Start said the association has been in existence for than 70 years. It has had several homes, most recently relocating from Howell to Durand five years ago.
Start said the MCTA represents growers throughout the state and provides education to them. Michigan State University partners on much of its programming, while the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is a resource for pesticide credits and other things growers need.
“We make sure our education is approved,” Start said.
The association also authors the Great Lakes Christmas Tree Journal. It was originally meant just for Michigan growers, but Start said its information and insights are so sought-after that the publication now goes out to associations in 11 other states and Ontario.
A 2021 state-based grant is helping the MCTA provide education to new growers.
“Every year during the season, people will hear, ‘There’s a tight market for Christmas trees. I’m going to get into growing Christmas trees’,” Start said.
“So they contact us and they’ll say, ‘I’m looking at maybe buying an acre or so and start growing Christmas trees.”
To help those people, the MCTA has information intended specifically for them – how to navigate “Christmas Tree 101”, for instance. Members and non-members alike may attend biannual meetings where they can learn about topics like caring for Christmas trees – what chemicals to use, what kind of plant food to buy, how much water the trees need, etc.
Novice growers had better have their finances in order as well, Start said, as it takes a minimum of 10 years to bring a tree to its full maturity. That time won’t be spent sitting back and watching the trees grow.
“In the end, you’re going to do a lot of work in those 10 years to make sure your trees are groomed properly and cared for properly,” Start said. “There’s a lot of love that goes into those trees.”
The MCTA also markets the benefits of real Christmas trees to consumers, pointing out that real trees – a renewable resource for sure – are good not only for the environment but also for Michigan’s bottom line.
“I can only imagine what our state’s topography would look like if we didn’t have all these beautiful Christmas tree farms all over the place,” Start said.
Real Christmas trees are a $35 million to $40 million industry in Michigan, the third-largest grower in the U.S., behind only Oregon and North Carolina. Start said one farm in Manton, about 125 miles from Owosso, is among the five largest tree farms in the U.S.
In all, more than 500 farms statewide sell more than two million trees each holiday season.
Heading out to the farm? Start has some practical advice.
At the head of her list is make sure you measure your space before you head out in search of the perfect spruce or Fraser fir.
“Things look a little smaller when you’re out there and you think, ‘That’s going to look great’,” she said.
“And then when you get it home, you say, ‘This is going to need a little trimming’.”
Something else to remember before you leave home: Make sure everyone is dressed for the weather.
“It’s an outdoor experience, and nothing ruins the experience more than someone who is cold,” she said.
For more information, including a directory of cut-your-own farms and tree lots, visit www.mcta.org.
