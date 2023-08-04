OWOSSO — An Owosso man already serving prison time pled guilty to two felony counts of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering Thursday in 35th Circuit Court.

Dominic Lucido, 40, is serving a 28-90 month sentence in the Michigan Department of Corrections after he previously pleading guilty to a count of domestic violence. Per sentencing guidelines estimated by Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally, Lucido could be looking at anywhere from an additional 20 to 46 months in prison.

