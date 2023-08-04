OWOSSO — An Owosso man already serving prison time pled guilty to two felony counts of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering Thursday in 35th Circuit Court.
Dominic Lucido, 40, is serving a 28-90 month sentence in the Michigan Department of Corrections after he previously pleading guilty to a count of domestic violence. Per sentencing guidelines estimated by Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally, Lucido could be looking at anywhere from an additional 20 to 46 months in prison.
Lucido was initially charged with six counts of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and was arraigned on April 20, but per the terms of his plea deal, four of the six counts were dismissed by the prosecution.
When Judge Matthew Stewart asked Lucido to explain the actions that made him guilty on the two remaining counts, Lucido said they stemmed from actions on Dec. 15, 2022 and March 29.
Lucido, who pled guilty to a count of domestic violence stemming from actions on Dec. 14, 2022 and was lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail, said he called a female from the jail and advised her not to testify against him. The Argus-Press typically does not name victims of domestic violence.
“I was on a phone (with the victim) and mentioned that it’d be nice if you didn’t come to court. I told her there’s some court dates you won’t have to come to and there’s some you will,” he said. “I was trying to coerce her not to come (testify).”
Lucido said on March 29 he wrote the victim a letter from the county jail again trying to influence her.
“I asked her to contact you (Judge Stewart), the prosecutor and my lawyer, and tell the truth about our relationship and living status and I asked her twice to avoid court,” he said.
When Stewart asked Lucido why he took these actions, Lucido said: “Because I’m a fool, yes sir.”
Stewart said that he would commit to fashioning Lucido a sentence that runs concurrent with his current 28-90 month prison sentence, but said that he could be sentenced consecutively for the two counts of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering.
Circuit court records show that one count each of domestic violence and felonious assault were dropped against Lucido earlier this year.
Court records show that Lucido has numerous misdemeanor and felony convictions that date back to 2006, including at least three domestic violence cases.
