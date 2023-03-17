CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in May 2022.

Caleb Kimsel received the sentence for one count of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and must also register as a sex offender. Additionally, Kimsel must undergo sex offender counseling while serving his sentence, and must be electronically monitored for life. Kimsel was credited with 171 days served.

