New leadership

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Rob Dorcey, the new president of Shiawassee Goodfellows, has a special place in his heart for the organization’s mission: providing winter clothing to children in economically disadvantaged families.
Growing up poor in Gaines, Dorcey said he appreciated receiving Christmas presents from the Old Newsboys. He never forgot their generosity.
“We were poor. My winter coats came from garage sales and cost 20 or 25 cents,” said Dorcey, 44, an accountant in Owosso. “I see the need. The little I can help, it’s the least I can do.”
Dorcey, who has been involved with the Shiawassee Goodfellows for about 10 years, is taking over as the group’s leader as Ed Hildebrant, the president since 2009, steps down.
The appointment has come in time for this year’s Old Newsboy donation drive, set for Friday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in various locations throughout Owosso and Corunna.
“If you see us with our aprons on, stop by and drop a dollar, drop a dime — every little bit helps,” Dorcey said. “It’s all spent in local stores for local kids.”
Also, for the first time, the Goodfellows president will be supported by a vice president. Tapped for the slot was Michael Braun, like Dorcey an accountant in Owosso.
“Incoming president Rob Dorcey has been selling Goodfellows papers for a number of years, through the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club and, in more recent years, the Owosso Rotary Cub,” Hildebrant said. “Rob has often matched his paper sales receipts, or better, with a personal donation.”
He continued: “I’ve known Mike Braun for about a year now, and am pleased with his enthusiasm and desire to help with local need projects. Mike is a member of the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, as am I. Rob and Mike are both CPAs, and when recruited neither shied away.
“After 34 years with Goodfellows, it’s great to see younger people willing to step in and take the 88-year organization closer to the century mark,” Hildebrant said. “I have all the confidence in these two men. They will do a great job.”
Braun, 39, grew up in the Thumb and attended Northwood University. After working as a CPA in Detroit and Portland, Oregon, for 16 years, he took a job about a year ago at AHP accounting firm in Owosso.
Braun, his wife Leigh Anne and their three daughters, Kate, 12, Taylor, 9, and Sadie, 3, moved to Corunna.
“That’s what pulls at my heart strings, having three kids,” Braun said. “I hope they would never be in that kind of situation, but if they were, I hope someone out there would be able to help them.”
Joining the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club about a year ago, Braun said he heard about Shiawassee Goodfellows from Hildebrant. He joined the group recently, and is still learning the ropes, he said.
“I knew they were looking to bring in some young blood, so when Ed asked me to join, I said, ‘Sure. It sounds like a worthy cause,’” Braun said. “I see my role as vice president as supportive to Rob. If he needs assistance, I’ll be more than happy to help him.”
Braun lives with his family on a 16-acre spread and noted how quiet the Corunna area is compared to Portland, and how nice his fellow Kiwanians are. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his children, RV camping, “outdoor tinkering” and woodworking.
Dorcey, a current resident of Flushing who lived in Owosso for five years, holds a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from Northern Michigan University, and a master’s in business administration from the University of Michigan-Flint.
For the past few years, he has handled the federal and state tax compliance matters for the Shiawassee Goodfellows.
“I think it’s a great organization,” Dorcey said. “It does for those who can’t do for themselves.”
He and Hildebrant began talking about Dorcey taking over as president about a year ago.
“I know Ed’s been working hard at this thing for many years, and I knew he had to move on,” Dorcey said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to go into this because my heart is in it.”
Hildebrant said that, given his plan to retire from his sales position at The Argus-Press next February, it’s time for someone else to assume leadership of the group. He does, however, intend to remain a member, as he has been since 1985.
He also said he would continue to write grant proposals for Shiawassee Goodfellows until someone else is able to take over that task.
“Ed’s dedication to the Shiawassee Goodfellows has been amazing,” Dorcey said. “I’m glad he’s here.”
Dorcey gave kudos to the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, whose donation of $23,700 last February will be used entirely to purchase warm clothing for children. All administrative costs are covered by the 125 to 150 people who volunteer for Shiawassee Goodfellows, the members said.
Dorcey has two children, Ella, 11, and Kellen, 7. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, camping, going to concerts and taking his boat out on Lobdell Lake in Argentine Township.
He said the Shiawassee Goodfellows isn’t planning significant changes under his leadership, but the group is seeking younger members to expand its social media presence.
“There are many organizations in the community who are involved in Shiawassee Goodfellows — Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta, the Lions,” Dorcey said, “but we’re always looking for more hands.”
Those interested in becoming involved can contact Dorcey at (989) 720-1120 or Braun at (989) 723-8227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.