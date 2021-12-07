HAZELTON TWP. — A 51-year-old woman died Friday night when a home in the 8200 block of North Durand Road burned.
The Michigan State Police said LeAnn Parker died at a local hospital.
The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. According to MSP, a neighbor heard a smoke detector alarm and called 911.
The caller reported one person in the two-story home, possibly in bed. Firefighters arrived within minutes and began CPR on the victim.
Firefighters from Hazelton, Venice and Maple Grove townships, and well as Montrose were called to the scene.
Twin Township Ambulance and New Lothrop police also assisted. MSP said its fire investigation unit is investigating the fire.
