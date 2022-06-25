CORUNNA — Flint-resident Jason Enzor, 35, was sentenced to a term up to 60 months (minimum 23) in prison Friday in Shiawasse County’s 35th Circuit Court for the crime of retail fraud in the first degree.
Enzor’s sentencing follows a conviction on April 12, stemming from charges that he stole over 45 cans of baby formula, two tote bags and a waste basket from Meijer in Caledonia Township over four trips in May 2020.
The stolen items were cumulatively valued at a price of $1,000.00 or more, according to court records.
Enzor is a habitual offender. He was twice previously convicted of a felony or an attempt to commit a felony. In 2012, he was convicted of possession of cocaine in the state of Kentucky. He was also convicted of first-degree retail fraud in October 2016 in Genessee County.
First-degree retail fraud in Michigan is a felony punishable by imprisonment up to 5 years and fines up to $10,000 or three times the value of the property stolen — whichever is greater.
“There are consequences here. We’re not prepared to tolerate this,” Stewart said.
Enzor did not take too kindly to his sentence.
“You just sentence me to 23 (expletive) months?” Enzor asked.
“I just did sentence you to 23 (expletive) months,” Stewart responded.
Patrick Allen, assistant Shiawassee County public defender, said Enzor is seeking help for his vices.
“He’s stealing to fuel his habit,” Allen said. “He’s been incarcerated since Sept. 2020 in one form or fashion. He’s looking to get some help.”
“I hope he gets the help he needs, but stealing’s not going to help anybody,” said Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner.
“I’ve been in jail or prison for 21 months, and I’ve learned my lesson. I want to go home,” Enzor said.
Enzor already has credit for 110 days served in prison towards his sentence. He also has to pay $2,280.15 in restitution, along with state and court costs, for a grand total of $3,439.15.
