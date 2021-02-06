Purse snatcher sent to prison

CORUNNA — A Levering man who snatched an elderly woman’s purse in a store in October 2020 will spend more than a year in prison for his crime.
Luke Engle, 43, was sentenced to a minimum of one year, 11 months in prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 123 days served and must complete a mental health assessment.
Stewart told Engle Shiawassee County does not have the ability to treat Eng;e’s mental health condition, calling the incident for which he was being sentenced “part of a larger whole.” He also noted Engle has active warrants out of Emmet, Clinton and Sault St. Marie counties.
“That doesn’t override why we’re here and what has happened,” Stewart said. “I think you need some help. Unfortunately we don’t have that kind of help in Shiawassee County… I believe that if you can take care of your mental health problems, you could survive in our community, and possibly even thrive.”
Engle was charged Oct. 5, 2020, following the purse-snatching incident. He was arraigned in 66th District Court Oct. 7, 2020, before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting disposition of the case. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty to the single felony count at a hearing Dec. 17, 2020.
According to Michigan Department of Corrections online records, Engle is listed as a parole absconder from Emmet County.
Defense attorney John Ryan asked Stewart to sentence Engle to jail time, since he has charges pending in several other counties.
“Since going to jail, (Engle) has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” Ryan said. “He is taking medication… When he is medicated and has some structure, Mr. Engle is not a danger to the community.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner disagreed, noting that the elderly victim in the case has sought counseling because of the incident.
“This is something we don’t expect to see in our community,” Koerner said. “The victim felt terrorized. She was walking through a grocery store and this man came up and snatched her purse.
“Ask the defendant how would he feel if his mother or grandmother were minding their own business, and they were robbed in a store.”
Engle described his history of mental health issues and apologized for his actions, blaming them on stress and anxiety.
“I’ve been looking at how to remedy situations,” Engle said. “I realize the cause and effect of what’s going on… I’d say 99% of the time, I’m a person that tries to be decent.”
“You’re well-spoken,” Stewart said. “I see a difference between (you) then and now — clearly delusional statements you made in your last accounting with the law compared to today… I think the incident here in Shiawassee County is part of a larger whole.”
