Man on bond for carjacking arrested again on drug charge

CORUNNA — A Lennon man charged with carjacking saw his bond increased after he was arrested in a separate incident for allegedly attempting to sell drugs to people at a gas station in Durand.
Jonathan Catalano, 27, was free on a $10,000 cash/surety bond in connection with a 2020 felony carjacking charge pending in 35th Circuit Court.
However, he was arrested at about 2:25 a.m. Monday, after allegedly offering to sell marijuana and “other drugs” to gas station customers.
“Dispatch received a call of a gentleman in a silver Chevy Cavalier outside of the Shell station on Lansing Road in Durand attempting to sell drugs to random customers walking into the Shell station,” Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Chris Brown told Judge Matthew Stewart during a bond hearing Tuesday in circuit court.
Brown then described a traffic stop and search of Catalano’s vehicle by Michigan State Police, which yielded a “white powdery substance” in a backpack.
The troopers performed a field test, and the preliminary test was positive as cocaine. Catalano was arrested and lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Stewart raised Catalano’s bond from $10,000 to $300,000, and ordered the man lodged in the jail until he can post bond.
As of this morning, 66th District Court records indicate Catalano was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on one felony count of possession of cocaine (less than 25 grams) before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty.
His next scheduled appearances in district court are 8:15 a.m. March 31 for a probable cause conference and 2 p.m. April 6 for a preliminary examination.
Catalano has several prior felony convictions and faces the possibility of being charged as a habitual offender.
