CORUNNA — A Shiawassee County social worker died while at work Wednesday morning after a seizure incident.
Paramedics responded to the 66th District Court House but were unable to resuscitate Michael Walker, 47, of Ithaca.
Walker was a longtime employee of Shiawassee County, and worked nearly 20 years as a social worker with Probate Court.
He is survived by his wife Wendy, and sons Sage and Stone.
During a trial in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna Wednesday, Judge Matthew Stewart had the court observe a moment of silence in Walker’s memory.
