RUSH TWP. — A single-story home in the 1200 block of West Johnstone Road suffered significant damage Friday morning after an attached garage caught fire.
Five area fire departments were dispatched to 1293 W. Johnstone Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a garage fully engulfed in flames.
The fire quickly spread into the attic of the attached household, according to Owosso Township Battalion Chief Michael Thornburg, though no injuries were reported.
“We have no idea (what started it),” Thornburg said. “It was fully involved upon our arrival.”
Fire crews were on scene for nearly 31/2 hours Friday as they worked to limit the spread of the blaze.
Fire departments assisting Owosso Township at the scene included the Owosso (city) Fire Department, Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, Elsie Area Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department.
