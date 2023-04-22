Byron man receives 6 months in jail for killing cat; judge cites ‘systematic and consistent harassment’

Jeff Whalen, center, attends a sentencing hearing Friday in 35th Circuit Court.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

OWOSSO — The Byron man who killed his neighbors cat with a shotgun — which he claimed had been killing his chickens — was sentenced to 6 months in jail at a contentious hearing Friday morning in 35th Circuit Court.

Jeffrey Whalen was also sentenced to a year and a half of probation which will begin at the conclusion of his jail term. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. As a condition of probation, Whalen will not be allowed to own any livestock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.