Byron man receives 6 months in jail for killing cat; judge cites ‘systematic and consistent harassment’

OWOSSO — The Byron man who killed his neighbors cat with a shotgun — which he claimed had been killing his chickens — was sentenced to 6 months in jail at a contentious hearing Friday morning in 35th Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Whalen was also sentenced to a year and a half of probation which will begin at the conclusion of his jail term. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. As a condition of probation, Whalen will not be allowed to own any livestock.
Judge Matthew Stewart told Whalen before handing down his sentence that the killing of the cat was “part of a different story” that involved a long-running dispute between Whalen and his neighbors.
“This is a matter the court believes is a systematic and consistent harassment of his neighbors,” Stewart said. “The actions of Mr. Whalen suggest that killing the cat continued his pattern of harassing his neighbors.”
Whalen was charged in September 2022 for killing the neighbor’s cat in December 2021 after trapping it in a cage. Acting upon the advice of his counsel at the time — the former assistant public defender Charles Fleck — Whalen contacted the Argus-Press in February, claiming the cat had killed approximately 40 of his chickens. The Public Defender’s Office filed two motions to dismiss the case, claiming Whalen was protecting his livestock, and the cat qualified as a large carnivore. Both those motions were denied.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Public Defender Doug Corwin said he would not have advised his client to contact the press, and noting a groundswell of opinion in support of the “livestock defense” point Whalen had tried to advance, urged members of the public against killing cats for this reason.
“He should have never shot the cat,” Corwin said. “Cats do not qualify, and I think the paper needs to print this, because there’s a lot of differing opinions out there. I’m hearing, and getting phone calls, ‘Well, if those were my chickens, I’d do the same thing.’ Cats are not large carnivores, plain and simple.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to hand down a sentence that included some term of incarceration, and asked that Whalen not be allowed to have any animals.
“It’s obvious that (the victims) have been traumatized,” Koerner said. “He didn’t just kill a pet. He killed a family member. … (and) he continued to harass the victims after he was charged.”
Early on in the case, Whalen was adamant that he was within his rights to defend his property. He refused to accept any plea to a felony charge, as he didn’t want to forfeit the right to own firearms. After extensive negotiations between the public defender and prosecutor’s offices, Whalen eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced high-court misdemeanor charge of attempted torture/killing of an animal (third degree).
At Friday’s sentencing, Whalen said he regretted the incident, which he said “never should have happened” — though he did dispute a number of his neighbor’s assertions of harassment.
Michael Feryok, who owned the cat “Cochito,” gave a victim’s impact statement which detailed said harassment over several months. Feryok claimed that Whalen had fired a firework-style mortar and firearms toward his property, flown a drone over his property to scare his horses,and played loud music at random times. He also said that after a cow of Whalen’s had died, Whalen dragged the carcass next to their property line and let it decompose.
“We also had a slanderous article printed in the local Argus-Press, full of lies and exaggerations about the case, just a couple of weeks before the trial was scheduled. I’m shocked that his defense attorney allowed this,” Feryok said.
Feryok had previously failed to respond to a voicemail, text message and a Facebook message seeking to get his side of the story and comment before publication of the original article
After Whalen received his sentence, his wife and another member of his party exited the courtroom, shouting obscenities and saying there was “never any proof” of wrongdoing in the case before leaving the courthouse.
