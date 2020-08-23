OWOSSO — Owosso VFW Post 9455 will host a Swiss steak dinner at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at 519 S. Chipman St.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Dinner includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread rolls and dessert.
Social distancing and face masks, will be required.
Takeout meals will be available.
For more information, call Sandy Harvey at (517) 927-3447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.