CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is no longer posting inmate information on the app Mobile Patrol.
According to Sheriff Brian BeGole, posting inmate information via the app raised several issues.
“County law enforcement officials believe the use of Mobile Patrol compromises undercover operations and criminal investigations, increases liability for pre-arraignment information being released to the public and jeopardizes officer safety,” he said via email.
It’s not clear how long the department has been posting inmate data, but it has been doing so for several years. The department quit posting information on the app several weeks ago.
BeGole did not respond to emails seeking information on whether law enforcement officials from other departments had expressed concerns.
He also did not comment on which past investigations might have been compromised by naming jail inmates or how posting such information create liability.
According to the Michigan Freedom of Information Act, daily activity logs of police agencies, as well as booking information are matters of public record.
BeGole did not say whether there is a cost or time issue involved with the use of Mobile App.
According to the app, about 70 different law enforcement agencies in Michigan provide at least some data via the app, including such things as inmate data, warrants, missing children alerts, most wanted lists, sex offender registries, press releases and other items.
In the area, Saginaw, Ingham, Clinton and Livingston counties all provide inmate data, but Genesee County is not listed as a participating department.
Owosso Department of Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said he was unfamiliar with the app and his department has its own software for compiling reports. The parent company of Mobile Patrol, Appriss Insights, did not return phone messages or emails Tuesday.
This information has been public since 2010. Prior it was VInelink that posted that information, then inmateinfo along with MP. This isn't a safety issue, otherwise they wouldn't have ever signed up. The other EIGHTY TWO state counties are still available on the app. This was nothing more than to stop the flow of information as the county does
