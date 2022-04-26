The Argus-Press
LANSING — Several Argus-Press staff members were honored with awards from the Michigan Associated Press for their work covering news and sports in Shiawassee County in 2021.
More than a dozen state daily newspapers with circulation under 10,000 submitted entries in more than 20 categories.
Managing editor Ryan Weiss took first place in the best illustration or graphic category for his design layout of the Owosso girls softball 2021 state championship.
Staff Writer Josh Champlin won first place in best column for an opinion piece that detailed the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voting to award themselves bonuses from federal ARPA funds, and for excessive fees charged by the county for public records requests.
Champlin, along with former staff writer Greyson Steele, also took second place in the public service category, for their continued coverage of the ARPA bonus scandal.
Steele himself landed second place for best spot photo for a shot of the Jumbo’s Fire in downtown Owosso that completely destroyed the former bar and restaurant.
Former managing editor Dan Basso won first place for best headline writing, with judges noting his excellent word selection.
Entries were judged by editors of Ohio newspapers with similar circulations.
