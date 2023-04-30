Ovid-Elsie junior collects hardware at MIPA video awards

EAST LANSING — Clinton County RESA/Ovid-Elsie High School junior Genevieve Hills won four awards at the annual Michigan Interscholastic Press Association video contest, including second place for a short film she made.
Ovid-Elsie competed in Division II against larger schools like Detroit County Day, Grosse Pointe South, Midland Dow, Stevensville Lakeshore and Lapeer County Education and Technical Center.
MIPA executive director Jeremy Steele announced the awards April 26 in a YouTube Live broadcast.
Hills’ second-place finish was for a five-minute horror film she made with her sister. She also took third place for commercial she made, and received honorable mention for a different commercial — also featuring students Kiyana Irish and Mercedes Ruthraff — and for a public service announcement on body dysmorphia.
CCRESA audio/video production instructor Michael Puffpaff said Hills is a first-yeaar CCRESA student who has skills and determination that go well beyond her years and experience.
“She has proven herself to be very dedicated to whatever she has set herself to accomplish,” Puffpaff said.
Puffpaff said Hills plans to enter the video field professionally. “She really does want to do this for a career,” he continued, “and I’m pleased to be able to help her get her start.”
Also earning recognition were the trio of Larz Ostrander, Rubie Sanford and James Adams, with an honorable mention in the humor category, and the staff of the OETV Update daily news show, which received an honorable mention in the newscast category.
Since November 2022, Hills and her CCRESA classmates have been diligently developing news packages for the PBS NOVA program “Science Studio.”
They are finishing final edits and will submit the final cuts of their environmental stories with local connections in early May. The videos will air on WKAR-TV in East Lansing and on the NOVA website. Ovid-Elsie was one of only three Michigan schools selected by NOVA editors to participate in the science journalism program.
