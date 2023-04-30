Ovid-Elsie junior collects hardware at MIPA video awards

Courtesy photo Clinton County RESA teacher Michael Puffpaff, who also teaches at Ovid-Elsie, and O-E junior Genevieve Hills, who recently won four Michigan Interscholasstic Press Association awards.

EAST LANSING — Clinton County RESA/Ovid-Elsie High School junior Genevieve Hills won four awards at the annual Michigan Interscholastic Press Association video contest, including second place for a short film she made.

Ovid-Elsie competed in Division II against larger schools like Detroit County Day, Grosse Pointe South, Midland Dow, Stevensville Lakeshore and Lapeer County Education and Technical Center.

