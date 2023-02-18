Downtown Ovid to have another vacancy as craft shop ‘Inspiration Station’ winds down

OVID — One source of inspiration for crafters near and far is about to fade away.
The co-owners of Inspiration Station Scrapbook Store, at 111 S. Main in downtown Ovid, recently announced the business will close after nearly 19 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OVID — One source of inspiration for crafters near and far is about to fade away.
The co-owners of Inspiration Station Scrapbook Store, at 111 S. Main in downtown Ovid, recently announced the business will close after nearly 19 years.
Loyal customers have known Inspiration Station as a place where they could find the most unusual craft items — often just the right thing to complete a project without having to travel to Lansing or order something online.
For the serious crafters who wanted a “girls’ weekend away” to finish a project or simply hsve some bonding time, the shop offered a separate retreat center, complete with comfortable overnight rooms.
The closing will leave yet another void in the largely empty Ovid downtown.
Co-owner Michelle McGroarty said the store would have celebrated 19 years in June. Merchandise discounts of 25% began last week, and so did a steady parade of customers wanting to bid the store a sad farewell.
“There have been a lot of tears and a lot of hugs,” McGroarty said.
Like many other businesses, the onslaught of COVID-19 was the first in a series of body blows for Inspiration Station.
“I think COVID tired us out,” McGroarty said. “(The pandemic) was difficult on most retail stores.”
In Inspiration Station’s case, their customer base skews a little older — thus more vulnerable to the ravages the virus. In-person shopping trips became fewer and farther between.
“We built it and people came, but COVID changed everything.”
Not only were crafters not coming out in person, but they were also not participating in group activities the way they had been pre-COVID. The Inspiration Station retreat center closed quietly in November.
“COVID hit us hardest over there,” McGroarty said, noting that people were still making reservations for the retreat center, but for a year away.
The availability of many items online has been another hazard.
“People’s shopping habits have changed,” McGroarty said.
McGroarty and co-owner Connie Walter said they recognized the reality of their situation — one which many businesses have had to face.
“We could have kept going, but we made the decision to close,” McGroarty said. “We didn’t have the staff or the energy.
The wind-down procress for a business that’s been going for nearly 20 years is not unlike clearing a long lived-in house. There are things in random corners.
“We felt the need to have the best selection in the state,” McGroarty said, explaining the store’s inventory stockpile “and we wanted to have more of it.”
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for three to four more weeks. Most merchasnidise will be reduced by 30% this weekend, but display units will not be marked down.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.