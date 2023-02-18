Downtown Ovid to have another vacancy as craft shop ‘Inspiration Station’ winds down

Argus-Press Photo/Dawn ParkerThe crowded interior of the soon-to-close Inspiration Station in Ovid.

OVID — One source of inspiration for crafters near and far is about to fade away.

The co-owners of Inspiration Station Scrapbook Store, at 111 S. Main in downtown Ovid, recently announced the business will close after nearly 19 years.

