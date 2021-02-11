CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart Wednesday denied a motion to exclude an alleged confession by the suspect in an October 2019 homicide in Owosso.
The attorney for suspect Jennifer Monroe sought to exclude statements she allegedly made to police at Sparrow Health System in Lansing after the stabbing death of her estranged boyfriend in October 2019.
Defense attorney Amy Husted asked the court to throw out statements Monroe made to Owosso police at Sparrow hospital, where she was taken for treatment for injuries she inflicted upon herself after police discovered Kevin Parker’s body on Oct. 16, 2019.
Monroe was given morphine and fentanyl, according to Husted, who claimed the combination of drugs made any statements Monroe made to police inadmissible. She also noted Monroe had not had her Miranda rights read to her prior to speaking with police.
“(Monroe) was unable to participate in medical decision-making because she was so stressed and disoriented,” Husted said. “The fact that she was stuck in bed and unable to get up and leave of her own volition. We believe that not only (were) Ms. Monroe’s Fifth Amendment rights violated, she should have had Miranda. We also believe this confession was involuntary under the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process requirements.”
Stewart noted Monroe had not been arrested and was not in police custody when she spoke to police while at the hospital. She was technically free to leave if she wished to do so. He also pointed out Monroe spoke willingly to police while at the hospital, which did not constitute “questioning.”
Monroe, 39, was charged with Parker’s stabbing death in October 2019.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Dewey Street to investigate a report of a murder/suicide. When police arrived, they saw Parker’s body; a medical examiner later estimated Parker had been dead for several days.
Owosso police detectives said in a search warrant application that Monroe also had a wound to her throat and “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker was stabbed five times.
Police noted in documents that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s estate several weeks after his death. According to the suit, Parker’s estate was seeking at least $25,000 in damages and for Monroe to pay for the costs of Parker’s funeral services, which totaled $16,800. Online circuit court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but does not include any further information.
No further proceedings have yet been scheduled in circuit court. However, tentative plans are in place to conduct jury selection in March, followed by the resumption of trials.
