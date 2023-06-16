CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials are touting good news coming from a review of its 2022 audit after a presentation from auditing service Anderson, Tackman & Company, PLC at Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The board received a virtual presentation of findings from its audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 from Ken Talsma of Anderson Tackman. The firm is based out of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.
Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs said on Thursday the findings showed a clean 2022 audit with no defiencies or weaknesses, a contrast from the county’s 2020 audit, which showed 12 defiencies.
“We’re trending in the right direction as far as financial practices. Everything matched and was where it should be,” he said.
Boggs said he was “especially proud of” the trend county’s general fund balance, which was nearly $3.35 million for 2022. That figure in 2018, by contrast, was $1.47 million, and the 2020 figure saw a significant decrease from 2019 and stood at $1.39 million.
The figure is an increase from the county’s general fund balance of nearly $2.71 million from its 2021 audit.
The presentation showed that the county’s total net financial position declined from a loss of $834,632 in 2021 to a loss of $39,446,409 in 2022, but Boggs attributed this to the county bonding its debt to pay off its retirement obligations and said it was not a concern.
“The debt always existed, but it was previously a liability and not on the books the same way. It was to be expected and we knew it would happen,” he said.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur lauded the county’s audit in a statement provided to The Argus-Press, contrasting the process with previous years. The county had a four-year streak of late audit filings that ended in 2021.
“The audit results are a night and day difference from a handful of years ago. Our audit is on time and clean. I really have to compliment our administration and finance people as well as our department heads.”
The board unanimously approved a three-year contract extension with Anderson, Tackman & Company, PLC later in the meeting for continued auditing services. The county board in 2020 approved a three-year contractual agreement with Anderson Tackman after previously using a Saginaw-based firm.
“I’d say that we’ve had a rocky time over the last several years with different auditors, but we have worked very well with Anderson Tackman. They’re interested in continuing to work with us,” Boggs said during the meeting. “Like many other professional organizations at the moment, there’s a shortage of auditors, so the fact that they wish to continue with us is a good sign.”
Boggs also noted that the contract extension is about $7,000 cheaper than the original three-year contract signed in 2020.
