CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials are touting good news coming from a review of its 2022 audit after a presentation from auditing service Anderson, Tackman & Company, PLC at Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The board received a virtual presentation of findings from its audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 from Ken Talsma of Anderson Tackman. The firm is based out of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.