CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is considering an update to its meeting per diem policy, with board Chairman Jeremy Root acknowledging Monday that the current language leaves room for misinterpretation.
“There definitely can be something written up,” Root said during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “I think we have something but it’s old … It just spells out the meeting fees themselves, it doesn’t spell out whether you can charge if you attend or if you’re actually a member, so there could be some changes that could be done.”
Monday’s discussion of an updated per diem policy was brought forward by Commissioner Marlene Webster, who in October accused fellow commissioners of misapplying board resolutions regarding per diems and reaping additional pay to which they are not entitled.
In a Facebook post Oct. 18, Webster said she found “inconsistencies” in billing invoices, including “different fees for similar meetings, charges for meetings with department heads and other officials, which are not part of our approved meetings list, and commissioners billing the county for attending township meetings outside their district.”
The accusations sparked a heated discussion during the Oct. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting, with Root standing behind the commissioners’ charges, noting that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several important matters have emerged that prompted meetings that otherwise would not occur in a given year.
He also said it’s not uncommon for commissioners to attend meetings outside their districts. He cited Commissioner Dan McMaster’s role on the planning commission as an example.
Root said the county’s bylaws allow commissioners to charge $25 for meetings of committees on which they sit, such as the Finance and Administration Committee and Public Safety and Courts Committee. Committee of the Whole meetings are also a $25 charge, while full board meetings are $45.
“I was told when I came on the board that there’s a fee that we get paid for attending these meetings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, and that the fee is paid for meetings we attend not just for committees that we’re appointed to,” Webster said Monday. “I notice that on the commissioner meeting sheets, some commissioners do bill for those meetings they’re not appointed to but attend and some don’t … (Commissioner John Plowman) told me that it was given as an incentive for people who aren’t appointed to a committee, like I’m not on the committees tonight but I’m here, to attend the meetings so that we could be informed. Is that true?”
“I thought it was, but it’s not,” Plowman said.
“OK, so maybe if we had a policy in writing that clarified that because it is inconsistent,” Webster said. ” There are other commissioners who charge for committees that they are not appointed to, as well as myself, and I was in error but I was trying to do what I was told so I apologize that I misunderstood that policy, as apparently you did, and I will correct that in the future.”
Plowman noted that in the past there were often instances in which only the committee members would show up for designated meetings.
“It is advantageous, most of the time, to have all seven members here,” he said. “I took it last year that if you were here, you got paid for it because you did show up and listened, and that helped a lot with Wednesdays and Thursdays because of background.”
Root explained that when he became chairman of the board, he made it a priority to divvy up committee assignments so each commissioner served on a committee Monday and Tuesday. By doing so, he said, it incentivized commissioners to stay and gain information regarding agenda items on the other committees.
“If you’re here for (Finance and Administration) or you’re here for (Economic and Physical Development), chances are you’re going to stay for the other one,” Root said. “You’re already here.”
“Some of us, myself included, have billed for both (committees). It’s happened and it happens pretty consistently,” Webster said, adding she’d like to see an updated policy in writing so that each commissioner knows what to bill for.
