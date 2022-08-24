Sheriff’s office honors SAR grads

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, left, and Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss, right, are shown at a Tuesday graduation ceremony.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — Twenty-three graduates were accepted as professional search and rescue personnel at a ceremony Tuesday evening at the Community Center in McCurdy Park.

According to a press release from Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss, the following individuals were presented with certificates at Tuesday’s graduation ceremony: Gregory Barber, Jerald Bila, Christopher Campbell, Travis DeVoe, Katie Dodge, Jennifer Drummond, Dale Franks, Heather Griffin, Michael Johns, Heidi Lewicki, Thomas McCardell, Caolyn Reneaud, Debi Ritter, Scott Ritter, Robert Schultz, Jr., Melissa Sellers, Eric Stechschulte, Douglas Svarc, Ashlea Sweatman, Perry Thompson, Linda Thorsby, Paul Wilde and Willie Wilson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.