Sheriff’s office honors SAR grads

CORUNNA — Twenty-three graduates were accepted as professional search and rescue personnel at a ceremony Tuesday evening at the Community Center in McCurdy Park.
According to a press release from Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss, the following individuals were presented with certificates at Tuesday’s graduation ceremony: Gregory Barber, Jerald Bila, Christopher Campbell, Travis DeVoe, Katie Dodge, Jennifer Drummond, Dale Franks, Heather Griffin, Michael Johns, Heidi Lewicki, Thomas McCardell, Caolyn Reneaud, Debi Ritter, Scott Ritter, Robert Schultz, Jr., Melissa Sellers, Eric Stechschulte, Douglas Svarc, Ashlea Sweatman, Perry Thompson, Linda Thorsby, Paul Wilde and Willie Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.