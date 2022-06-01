VERNON TWP. — A 54-year-old woman’s body was found behind her residence Tuesday evening, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found behind her home on Garrison Road in Vernon Township.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Michigan State Police crime lab. No cause of death has yet been indicated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Keith Hansen at (989) 743-3411, ext. 7225.
