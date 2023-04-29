Lebowsky Center formally announces ‘Lebowsky Outdoors’ summer concert series

Argus-Press File Photo/Jerome Murphy Beatles tribute group Shout! performs on the Mitchell Amphitheater stage in Owosso last summer. The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts recently announced a lineup of concerts it will be hosting at the venue this August.

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater “will be alive with music and fun this summer.” So says the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, which will be hosting multiple concerts at the outdoor venue in the coming months.

The Lebowsky Center is taking over in this regard from the band shell’s longtime stewards, the Owosso Amphitheater Association, which had been struggling to find sufficient volunteers and found itself “no longer able to continue hosting concerts or managing the theater,” per previous reporting.

