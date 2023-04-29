Lebowsky Center formally announces ‘Lebowsky Outdoors’ summer concert series

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater “will be alive with music and fun this summer.” So says the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, which will be hosting multiple concerts at the outdoor venue in the coming months.
The Lebowsky Center is taking over in this regard from the band shell’s longtime stewards, the Owosso Amphitheater Association, which had been struggling to find sufficient volunteers and found itself “no longer able to continue hosting concerts or managing the theater,” per previous reporting.
Lebowsky brass is maintaining the Amphitheater Association’s tradition of hosting free weekly concerts on Thursdays in August but will also be hosting ticketed performances on Tuesdays (plus one Monday performance) . The center has branded the concert series “Lebowsky Outdoors.”
“We are excited to launch our newest series, Lebowsky Outdoors. The community has responded favorably to our indoor concerts at The Lebowsky, and we are hoping patrons love the outdoor concerts just as much,” said Lebowsky Executive Director Kelleigh Tanton via press release. “It is our mission to ‘Educate, Entertain, and Enrich’ lives by providing quality performing arts experiences, and this new concert series helps us fulfill our mission even further.
“The free concerts are a mainstay of the greater Owosso community and we are proud to help continue this tradition. By adding a series of ticketed concerts, we can help sustain the amphitheater programming and bring professionally touring acts to the amphitheater at a very affordable price. The acts in the ticketed series are concerts you would see at the Lebowsky for a much higher price.”
The first ticketed Lebowsky Outdoors event is slated for Monday, July 31. It will feature the”powerhouse tribute trio” Trilogy, which plays the music of Journey, Foreigner and Styx. The hits of the Rolling Stones will treat audiences on Tuesday, Aug. 8 when the group “Satisfaction” takes over the amphitheater. The pop and rock hits of the “90s and today” will be on offer when Great Scott plays on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and classic soul will reverberate when The Prolifics close out the series on Aug. 22.
The free Thursday concerts kick off Aug. 3 with the classic rock stylings of Third Degree Burns a many-membered band composed of talented teens. Next, Aug. 10, local group Seventh Hour will take to the stage to entertain with covers of favorites from the 1980s and 90s. On Aug. 17, Parted Waters turns the dial back even further with ‘60’s and ’70s tunes, then local country singer Waylon Hanel winds things down on Aug. 24.
The ticketed concerts are $10 plus a $3 fee in advance online or at the Lebowsky box office, or $15 cash at the gate. No tickets or reservations are required for the free concerts. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. Concessions will be available, no outside food or drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket, no pets please. In the event of rain or excessive heat, performances will be relocated to the Lebowsky Center.
All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m., more information and tickets can be found at lebowskycenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.