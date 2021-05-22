OWOSSO — If you notice three major local historical markers are missing, don’t conclude they’ve been stolen.
Three Michigan Historical Markers — for Thomas E. Dewey in front of Tim Hortons (1972), in front of Curwood Castle (1970) and at the Comstock Cabin (1980) — were removed Friday afternoon through the city of Owosso for complete refurbishing.
The markers are being sent, through the state of Michigan, to the original out-of-state manufacturer for total makeovers. They should be returned — looking as good as new — in three or four months and placed in their spots again, an organizer of the effort said Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.