PERRY — Perry Public Schools was placed into “secure mode” at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday due to a potential custody situation, according to a statement sent to parents by Superintendent Lori Haven.
“When the district is placed in secure mode, classes go on as usual within the buildings, but we restrict outside access,” the statement said. “This was done out of an abundance of caution after we were alerted to a potential concern that developed due to a custody situation. We take the security of students and staff seriously, and will always err on the side of being cautious. Please know that your child’s safety is our top priority. It is also important that we keep our families informed when these situations occur.”
Haven added that the district was not placed into any “lockdown” protocol, and administrators would be willing to answer any questions parents may have.
“I am proud of our staff and their commitment to student safety,” Haven added in an emailed statement to The Argus-Press. “I also appreciate the support of our families, community and our local police in keeping our children safe.”
