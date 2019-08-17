By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — When Michael Luongo purchased the dilapidated buildings at 223/225 N. Shiawassee St. in October 2017, he hadn’t so much as set foot inside.
“You don’t get to actually go inside, so I was kind of unaware of how bad of shape it was in, but I’ve always taken challenges on and gone at them, that’s my nature,” Luongo said. “The heavy demolition stuff, I enjoy that. I work on software during the day so its kind of a good break…I get my physical labor in, you know, because that’s the hard part, you set around at a desk all day. It’s fun for me.”
Luongo purchased the buildings for $200, plus a little more than $1,000 in summer 2017 taxes that were due, through an online Michigan Department of the Treasury auction. The auction took place because of the previous owner Arnold Dunchock’s failure to pay nearly $30,000 in back taxes, penalties and fees from 2014-16.
A friend had shown Luongo the auction and he bid out of an interest in the exterior of the buildings.
Dunchock, a former lawyer who had his office in one of the buildings, battled the city for a number of years over repairs officials demanded. However, officials said he never completed any meaningful work.
When Luongo acquired the red-tagged buildings, there were many deficiencies, including a failing roof, a gaping hole in the floor to the basement and a west-side wall that was falling apart. The city had walled off the rear of the building to prevent people from being struck by falling debris.
The buildings, city officials had said, were in danger of falling down or of being demolished.
Since enduring a lengthy legal battle with Dunchock to clear the title of the buildings, Luongo has been hard at work the past year and a half, repairing the roof, remodeling the rear facade of the building with new siding, windows and doors, as well as removing a large amount of debris from the existing structure. To date, Luongo said he’s hauled three trailer loads of bricks from the site, as well as seven 30-yard dumpsters of debris.
Right now, his biggest priority is to get the buildings sealed and weather-proof, he said.
“Once it’s sealed up to the elements, you don’t have stuff being ruined,” Luongo said. “I want to get the foundation ready by the time winter hits so that I can do the stick framing when it’s cold out…I can put up walls and put in windows when it’s cold, but I can’t do the concrete work easily, and the same with the roof stuff, when I go and do the gel coat on the top it has to be somewhat warm.”
So far, Luongo has done all of the renovations himself. He said he spends 25 hours or more per week working on the buildings, often heading to the site after leaving his day job as a software developer at BS&A Software in Bath.
In an effort to be closer to the buildings, Luongo moved from Lansing to Owosso, allowing him to work longer nights without the 40-minute drive home.
“For me, it is about the long-term vision, what you’re going to use the space for,” Luongo said. “It’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but you look at the facade of this, it’s all the original 1800s, it’s beautiful, and then you look at the all the brick and it’s just the history…even with the patchwork, it’s just another layer of history that this building will have when it’s done. For many years to come it will be enjoyed again instead of being torn down, which that’s a value to me personally, that’s something that motivates me. The building is going to have another life of its own for years to come.”
Luongo, a St. Joseph native, previously renovated a 100-year-old barn, replacing the entire floor, running service and adding 2,000-pound steel beams in the floor.
He noted the former Dunchock buildings are his largest project to date, as he projects to spend approximately $120,000 in materials alone for the renovation, which when all is said and done will include three to four upstairs apartments, as well as space for up to two businesses on the ground floor.
Earlier this month, the Corunna City Council established a Commercial Redevelopment District in its downtown, making Luongo’s property eligible for a tax abatement for up to 10 years. After Luongo submitted an application, the city council voted unanimously Aug. 5 to grant him an abatement for seven years, essentially freezing the taxable value of his property prior for that length of time. The abatement period will begin Jan. 1, 2020.
“It’s definitely very nice, you know, I think it’s in both of our interests, for the city and for me,” Luongo said earlier this month after receiving the abatement. “The city wants to see the building done…when I get closer to being finished, the taxes would keep going up and I’ve looked at like the building that’s down the road, their taxes are $4,500 a year, so that becomes a big burden when you’re not making money, you know, until you get to the point where you can actually rent the space out, until it’s finished, so it’s a huge benefit, it’s very nice.”
Luongo said he expects to have the building completely sealed by the summer of 2020, after applying a gel coat to the roof, completing foundation work at the rear of the building, and installing siding and doors to the rear of the structure.
City Manager Joe Sawyer said he’s very impressed with the work Luongo has done thus far, as he, along with the city, had considered the building lost.
“There’s the old saying, you can have it fast, you can have it now, or you can have it good, but you can’t have it fast, now and good. This project is a great example of that saying because yes it’s going slow, but it’s going to be good. He’s going to put the money into it that he needs to to do it right. We have to be patient with him on the timeline, and that’s something we always emphasize with people. If you’re making steady progress, we can give you time. I think we have a bright future here,” Sawyer said.
Luongo said he expects to have all of the renovations done by 2023.
As work progresses, he plans to hold open houses to attract tenants to the space and allow for their input in the final layout of the building.
