SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Supporting veterans proved, unsurprisingly, to be broadly popular on election day, with a county millage for “the sole purpose of funding a County Veterans Affairs Service program” receiving broad support.

The measure increases the amount of tax which the county government may assess on residents “by up to a maximum of an additional 0.1956 mills ($0.1956 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of six years from 2023 through 2028 inclusive.” It passed by over 8,000 votes, with 19,792 voting “yes” vs. 11,145 just saying “no,” per preliminary election data from the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.

