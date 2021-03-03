Second defendant in shooting incident pleads to charges

CORUNNA — A Perry man faces prison time after pleading guilty Monday in 35th Circuit Court to several felonies, including possession of heroin in the Shiawassee County Jail, as well as others related to an August 2020 shooting in Owosso.
Alex Letts, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of prisoner possessing contraband and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Numerous other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Letts’ plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 8.
Letts, along with Michael Evans, 20, and Spencer Ryder, 27, was charged following an August 2020 incident in which Evans admitted to firing a single shot from a .22 caliber revolver at three people. The round did not hit the people, but ricocheted off concrete, fragmented and peppered the victims with shrapnel. None were seriously injured.
The shooting took place after a fight that allegedly began as a disagreement over a drug deal.
Evans and Ryder were arrested by Owosso police the following day, however, Letts fled. He was apprehended several weeks later in Lansing by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
Police said Letts had about 2 ounces of cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun with him when he was arrested. He also was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant from Clinton County for carrying a concealed weapon.
Monday, Letts admitted to possessing about two grams of heroin in the jail in November 2019 when he was arrested on an unrelated matter, and brandishing a knife during the August 2020 incident on Exchange Street.
Letts’ sentencing guidelines were estimated to be 34 to 67 months in prison.
In a separate hearing Feb. 11, Evans, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felony firearms and one count of tampering with evidence.
“I fired my weapon at two people with the intent to hit them and that kind of sums it up,” Evans told Stewart. “I fired it one time. I just wanted to scare them and it hit the ground. I shot the ground and hit them. It ricocheted.”
Prosecutors dismissed numerous other felony counts and a separate misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public.
Evans is facing approximately three years in prison, but the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Ryder’s case is currently pending in circuit court.
