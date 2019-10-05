Rosebush guilty

SAGINAW — A jury took about 2 1/2 hours Friday afternoon to convict Joshua Rosebush of attempted murder for shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig in the face in January and numerous other felony offenses.
Rosebush, 30, was convicted of the 26 felony counts, including attempted murder and one lesser included charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm instead of another attempted murder charge. The second count was for the attempted shooting of a Shiawassee County Deputy, but the jury found that since Rosebush never fired at the deputy, they included the lesser charge. The jury returned verdicts on all other charges Rosebush faced, including 13 felony firearms counts, one count of receiving/concealing a stolen firearm, three counts of vehicle theft, one count of assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer and six counts of felon possessing a firearm.
Prosecutor Blair Stephenson thanked members of law enforcement who worked on the case after the jury announced its verdict.
“I’ll never forget it,” Stephenson said. “This was a once in a lifetime case.”
Stephenson added that sentencing guidelines indicate a sentence of approximately 20-50 years, but due to Rosebush’s previous criminal history and habitual offender status, he will be asking 10th Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello to exceed that at sentencing.
Borrello said after the verdict that once the pre-sentence investigation is completed, he will set a date for sentencing.
Defense attorney Rod O’Farrell said during his closing argument that the jury “needs to look at the facts.”
“I’m not asking you for a not guilty verdict,” O’Farrell said. “What my client did was self-serving, stupid and idiotic. But he did not have intent to kill anyone.”
Numerous police officers and EMT’s testified during the trial this week that Rosebush had admitted to shooting Koenig while he was riding in an ambulance to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Shea Boland, an EMT for Mercy Ambulance who was present in the ambulance during the trip, said that Rosebush seemed “very aware” of his surroundings. “He kept asking if the state of Michigan had the death penalty,” he testified.
Rosebush did not speak during the trial, except once on Friday morning, when he indicated that he would not be taking the stand to testify.
Prosecutors played a phone call Rosebush made from prison in which he stated that he “wouldn’t have regret” for his actions, and he “(Shot Koenig) for a reason.”
The verdicts represent the end of a three-week trial that included over one week of jury selection. Almost 40 witnesses were called to testify during the trial.
In his closing argument, Stephenson added that after shooting Koenig in the face, Rosebush “went to Little Caesar’s and got some pizza. Then he goes and gets a couple of (beers). Unreal.”
