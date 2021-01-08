LANSING — The Michigan State Police Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly making a bomb threat earlier that day at the Michigan State Capitol.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office will review possible charges after Michael Varrone, 48, of Charlotte, allegedly reported that there was a bomb at the Capitol.
The building was evacuated and searched. Authorities determined the threat was false.
Charges could be brought Friday against Varrone, following an investigation by the MSP.
According to the AG’s Office, Varrone was arrested outside his home Wednesday afternoon without incident by the MSP Emergency Support Team and Fugitive Team.
He was in custody Wednesday night and was expected to be housed at the Lansing City Jail.
Nessel’s office said Varrone allegedly telephoned a control operator at the Capitol complex early Wednesday morning and said everyone needed to evacuate because the building was going to explode.
The employee immediately reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police.
Capitol staff members were notified and the building — which was already closed to the public — was closed to staff.
Authorities performed a sweep of the premises and by 9 a.m. had confirmed there was no real threat.
