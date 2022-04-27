LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the Airport Road bridge over I-69 Thursday for repairs.
This work is part of the I-69 project from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange in Clinton and Eaton counties.
MDOT is investing approximately $73 million to rebuild more than 5 miles of I-69 between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road, including rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads and performing preventive maintenance and repairs on 13 bridges.
The majority of work for this project is taking place in 2022, with additional bridge work scheduled in 2023.
