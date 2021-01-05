CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a board resolution Monday outlining meeting compensation for county boards, commissions and committees, a move board Chairman Jeremy Root hopes will eliminate further confusion regarding per diem amounts and for which sessions commissioners can charge.
According to the resolution approved during Monday’s organizational meeting, commissioners will receive $50 per diem for attending in-county meetings, with the exception of township, city and village meetings and special assignments, which will remain $25. Qualified in-county meetings include the commissioners’ regular full board meeting, Committee of the Whole Meeting, assigned committee meetings and appointed organizations.
Commissioners will receive $65 per diem for attending out-of-county meetings/conferences and for meetings that last longer than four hours, and $75 per diem for attending Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals sessions.
“I just wanted to clear the air on all of it so it doesn’t seem like commissioners are charging more than they’re entitled or more than they should be; it was important to have it done and in writing,” Root, R-District 5, said.
Discussion of an updated per diem policy was brought forward by Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, who in October accused fellow commissioners of misapplying board resolutions regarding per diems and reaping additional pay to which they are not entitled.
In a Facebook post Oct. 18, Webster said she found “inconsistencies” in billing invoices, including “different fees for similar meetings, charges for meetings with department heads and other officials, which are not part of our approved meetings list, and commissioners billing the county for attending township meetings outside their district.”
The accusations sparked a heated discussion during the Oct. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting, with Root standing behind the commissioners’ charges, noting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several important matters have emerged, prompting meetings that otherwise would not occur in a given year.
At the time, he also said it’s not uncommon for commissioners to attend meetings outside their districts. He cited former Commissioner Dan McMaster’s role on the planning commission as an example. Nonetheless, during a Dec. 14 full board meeting Root acknowledged the per diem language left room for misinterpretation.
Monday’s approved resolution stipulates that compensation is “designated for assigned meetings only,” with assigned meetings being designated by county board appointment or by the county board chairman.
“Commissioners and citizens may attend boards, commissions and committee meetings voluntarily, but shall not be compensated for these as they are unassigned,” the resolution states.
“The resolution (we approved tonight) is a mixture of two (prior) board resolutions,” Root said. “One (resolution) had the fee schedule on it and then the other one was just paragraphs, so you didn’t have that visual of what the meetings are; I combined the two just so that you have that visual, so that it covers exactly what we’re supposed to be doing and charging.
“Hopefully it clears that up, hopefully we don’t have to address this anymore.”
Moments before voting to approve the resolution, several commissioners expressed their gratitude for the updated language.
“I commend you Mr. Chair on getting this in writing,” Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, said.
“It looks fantastic, thank you,” Webster said.
