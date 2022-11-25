DURAND — Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs and former County Attorney Ryan Painter were apparently behind the lawsuit that sought to remove former Durand City Council Member and Mayor Pro-Tem Matt Schaefer from those positions, according to documents obtained by the Argus-Press.

Schaefer resigned from the Durand council earlier this month, citing a ‘corruption problem’ in Durand and Shiawassee County, and frustration with the Nov. 8 election results.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

Boggs and his friend Painter. Nobody is surprised that Boggs is behind this. He's a snake in the grass. Isn't it a huge conflict of interest for Boggs to sit on the Durand council AND serve as Shiawassee County Coordinator? Boggs is not to be trusted. Allegedly.

Report Add Reply

