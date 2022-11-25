DURAND — Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs and former County Attorney Ryan Painter were apparently behind the lawsuit that sought to remove former Durand City Council Member and Mayor Pro-Tem Matt Schaefer from those positions, according to documents obtained by the Argus-Press.
Schaefer resigned from the Durand council earlier this month, citing a ‘corruption problem’ in Durand and Shiawassee County, and frustration with the Nov. 8 election results.
A lawsuit filed by Shiawassee County claimed that Schaefer had a conflict of interest in voting as a member of the Durand City Council to approve $160,000 for the purchase of SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) equipment for firefighters in January 2021, because Schaefer was also a member of the Durand Fire Department. The case was transferred to Gratiot County because of conflicts with local officals, where it was ultimately dismissed with prejudice in June.
Schaefer previously said the lawsuit was retaliation for speaking out against Boggs and other Durand council members and some of their decisions, and that he consulted the Durand City Attorney before the SCBA equipment vote if it was permissible for him to vote. He said the city’s attorney cleared the move.
Until now, it was not clear who was behind the filing of the lawsuit because only Shiawassee County was listed as plaintiff.
Boggs previously referred a request for comment to Prosecutor Scott Koerner, but provided comment this morning.
“I have no control in this county, or the one this case was assigned to, if this, or, any case, gets prosecuted or not — those decisions are up to the elected prosecutor,” Boggs said in an email. “As a private citizen, I have a right to advocate for any issue of public concern I would like and so does (Durand Chamber of Commerce Director Candyce Wolsfeld), regardless of position.
“The fact of the matter is Mr. Schaefer got on the city council in 2020 and started fighting with its members from the beginning. When he did not get his way, he posted about them on Facebook, called for their resignations, accused them of ‘backdoor deals,’ or wrote letters about them to the governor. Most recently, he resigned after denigrating several councilmembers while trying to make a deal to be mayor. See the attached text messages.”
Boggs included screenshots of a conversation between Schaefer and Durand Council Member Nicholas Florindi, in which the two discuss the possible replacement of former Durand Mayor Ken McDonough.
“Included in those messages, he promises to ‘set’ another council member up to be mayor in 2024 in exchange for their vote for him to be mayor now. He claims corruption whenever he does not get his way.”
The documents obtained by the Argus-Press indicate that Koerner requested a special prosecutor be appointed by the Michigan Attorney General, following a draft complaint being submitted to him by Painter. Koerner immediately recused himself from the case.
According to the documents, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wolsfeld signed an affidavit April 1, 2021, detailing Schaefer’s vote on the fire-fighting equipment. That affidavit was notarized by Boggs, records show.
Schaefer provided screenshots of a conversation he had with Wolsfeld this week, in which Wolsfeld claims she was “doing what she was told,” and that “others had signed them.”
“I was told if you are asked to sign an affidavit, I had to,” Wolsfeld said to Schaefer.
In an email this morning, Wolsfeld said that she did not write the affidavit, and did not know who wrote it. She said that she consulted with several people “who said the statements were true,” and that “(she) should sign” it.
“I didn’t feel pressured, but I felt in an awkward position,” Wolsfeld said in an email. “That is why I consulted with others. In retrospect, I should have asked a lawyer. I was also told other people were submitting like documents.”
When asked if she thought the lawsuit was a political move, Wolsfeld answered, “Isn’t everything in Shiawassee County?”
Boggs, in addition to being county coordinator, is also a Durand City Council member, and has previously stated there is no conflict of interest in holding both positions.
He has already indicated he is leaving the county coordinator position at the end of December, and the county has finalized a list of four candidates to fill the position.
Former Durand Mayor Ken McDonough said he believes the move by Boggs to use the county to attempt to remove Schaefer amounts to an attempted “end-around,” and called for Boggs to resign from the Durand City Council.
“This was on my watch. What Boggs did, he didn’t follow Durand procedures,” McDonough said. “He and Painter took it upon themselves to use county resources and the county attorney to go after Schaefer. It shouldn’t have been done that way. If you have a complaint, take it up with city attorney. What Boggs did was completely wrong. He wasn’t an attorney at the time, but he was acting like an attorney. Our city attorney told Matt everything was fine when he voted on the fire-fighting equipment. I guarantee more will come of this.”
Boggs and his friend Painter. Nobody is surprised that Boggs is behind this. He's a snake in the grass. Isn't it a huge conflict of interest for Boggs to sit on the Durand council AND serve as Shiawassee County Coordinator? Boggs is not to be trusted. Allegedly.
