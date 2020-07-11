Felon receives prison time after carrying drugs into jail

CORUNNA — A Saint Johns man who is already serving a prison sentence for drug possession was sentenced to additional prison time Thursday in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart for bringing a syringe loaded with fentanyl into the Shiawassee County Jail.
Dallas Davey, 31, was on probation in Ingham County and absconded after his brother passed away. He was arrested on a warrant in Shiawassee County in January 2019. When he was processed at the jail, guards discovered the syringe in Davey’s underwear.
Stewart sentenced Davey Thursday to an additional one year, three months, to 71/2 years in prison. Davey was given credit for 11 days served, and ordered to pay court costs and fines.
Davey is currently completing the prison term for the Ingham County conviction. His earliest date to be released on that conviction is in April 2021, and he will not begin receiving credit for Thursday’s sentence until that date, meaning he will be eligible for parole in July 2022.
Davey blamed his offense on substance abuse.
“I’ve learned a lot from being (in prison) this long,” Davey said. “I had a drug problem. That’s the core of what’s going on. Other than that, I really don’t have too much to say.”
“Listen, I don’t know where you’re going to go when you get out of prison, but if you come back to Shiawassee County, you can’t come back and mess around with drugs any more,” Stewart told him. “You’ve been to prison for drugs and all that other business you’ve been involved with over the years. Next time it’s going to be a lot longer. You’re too old for this.”
As part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in May, one count of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed, and a habitual offender-fourth offense was reduced to a second offense. Without the plea deal in place, Davey would have faced significantly more prison exposure.
Davey’s record includes the 2018 drug felony possession conviction in Ingham County, as well as a 2013 felony retail fraud conviction. He was originally sentenced to probation for those offenses, but violated probation and was sentenced to one-year jail terms both times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.