PERRY — Those looking to shake themselves from the entertainment doldrums will be pleased to learn that the latest perfomance by the Children’s Community Theatre is right around the corner.
The group is performing “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” on June 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Perry High School Auditorium. Tickets will be sold 30 minutes before the show starts, with prices of $10 for adults and $8 for youth.
This is the second time the CCT has performed the Brothers Grimm play by Tim Kelly — the last time was in 2017.
Co-director/founder, Katie Howard said it has been long enough that only a few kids have done the play before, and now that they are much older, they play more prominent roles.
Some of the troup’s past plays include “Anne of Green Gables,” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (from The Chronicles of Narnia), “King Arthur,” “The Hobbit” and “Pocahontas.” Their last production sold around 200 tickets per show.
Bobbi Pangborn, Howard’s co-director/founder counterpart said like to put on classic plays because they can use them to educate the kids about landmark literature.
CCT gives every child who wants one a chance to contribute in a meaningful way — no one is ever cut.
Roles for each child are carefully picked according to what parts are best suited for them and their acting development.
“We strive for each of them to have a speaking role if possible,” Pangborn said. “If not, they’ll be in the chorus and they’ll still be able to be in several dances.”
Thirty-nine kids are in this production, ranging from ages 5-18. The cast hails from all over Shiawassee County and beyond.
To ensure everyone has that active role, the production actually has two casts, a “yellow” and a “blue,” which alternate performance nights.
Pangborn said having two casts provides the opportunity for more kids to have lead roles.
“It works out nice, too, if the lead role gets sick,” she said.
During their production of “Anne of Green Gables” in 2018, they had to call the lead actress from the other cast after her double became sick.
Howard added that when the kids hear their double accurately recite their lines, it motivates them to do the same.
Those who are not placed in lead roles still have chances for role mobility in future productions.
Howard said theatre is a unique way for students to grow in leadership skills, public speaking, making eye contact, overcoming fears and learning to work with a team.
From the first meeting, Howard and Pangborn talk to the children about kindness and how the CCT is a safe place for them to be brave and grow in their acting skills.
“We love watching the kids grow in confidence,” Howard said. She and Pangborn are more passionate about kids’ growth than the plays themselves.
Each cast performs twice for their annual winter production, for a total of four performances. During the summer, they condense production into two weeks so that families who go on vacations can participate.
Pangborn said the kids were diligent in learning their lines. After receiving their roles on Thursday, June 16, they had most of their lines memorized by the following Monday.
However, it is not just the students who are working hard. Costumes directors, Debbie Bentley and BettyJo Atkins have to start planning months in advance, even for the condensed productions.
“We take something out of nothing and make it into costume,” said Bentley.
With play rights being so expensive, they have to be financially strategic wth how they make costumes.
Each child gets their own costume, which means the costumers have had to make as many as 80 costumes in the past for one production.
Atkins said they do a lot of repurposing, reusing and recycling to make their costumes — often having to come up with innovative ways to make them both accurate to the story and easy on the budget.
They both said their favorite part is watching the kids’ reactions when they step into their costumes for the first time.
Three former cast members who have aged out of the program have returned as mentors and teachers. One of them is hired as their official choreographer, while the other two have returned as volunteers.
Actress Sophia VanderWoude, 15, said the theatre group feels like one big family and the staff and volunteers do a good job of placing students in appropriate roles without showing favoritism.
VanderWoude will play the enchanted vixen or magical fox, while her friend Maddie Gleason, 14, will play the lead role of Snow White for the blue cast.
Gleason said that since she started last year with the group, she has felt welcomed and like she can be herself. She plans to continue acting in plays but is also considering a career in investigative work.
The CCT is planning to perform “Annie Jr.” the original for their upcoming winter production. There will be dance workshops in the fall, auditions in January and the debut in March.
