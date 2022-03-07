Following are the menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of March 7 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, headquartered at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The Shiawassee Council on Aging has three senior centers offering curbside lunch to-go for individuals 60 years or older. The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road in Durand. The phone number is 288-4122. Durand hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. in Morrice. The phone number is (517) 625-4270. Morrice hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The Owosso Senior Center is at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. The number is 723-8875. Owosso hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand Senior Centers. It is only served Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Morrice Senior Center. Please make your lunch reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older.
Items to Note
Owosso: Parkinson’s Support Group at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Morrice: Hearing Checks at 10 a.m. Friday.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Mostaccioli with beef, Italian beans, fruit, bread & butter
Tuesday — Cheesy potato soup, half a ground bologna sandwich, broccoli, crackers, fruit
Wednesday — Italian sub, potato salad, carrot coins, fruit
Thursday — Chicken alfredo over noodles, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Friday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit, roll
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Beef tips with gravy over egg noodles, peas, roll, fruit
Tuesday — Sausage gravy over biscuit, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, tomato juice, yogurt with fruit
Wednesday — Goulash, onion toasted green beans, garlic bread, jello w/fruit
Thursday — Bean soup, shaved ham sub w/lettuce, tomato & cheese, fruit
Friday – Breaded baked fish, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes, fruit, roll, pudding
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, contact SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center at (989) 723-8875.
