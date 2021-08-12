Root makes obscene gesture, faces calls to resign

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Commissioner Jeremy Root faced sharp criticism from area residents and was repeatedly asked to resign his District 5 seat Wednesday in his first public appearance since news broke of commissioners awarding themselves a combined $65,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses in July.
The animosity toward Root, R-District 5, was evident early inside Corunna’s Community Center, with one man approaching the stage with harsh words for Root moments before the meeting’s 5 p.m. start. Root acknowledged the man with an obscene gesture, an act he later apologized for in the final moments of the meeting.
The public’s frustration with the county board comes after a July 15 meeting during which commissioners approved, 6-0, a plan to pay COVID-19 hazard pay to county employees using federal relief funds. While nearly every county employee received some money, most were given $1,000 to $2,500; six individuals — Root among them — received $25,000, while others received $12,500, $10,000 or $5,000.
Root resigned as chairman of the board shortly before a special meeting Aug. 1, but chose to retain his District 5 seat representing Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships, as well as a portion of Caledonia Township. Root and fellow commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Gary Holzhauzen, R-District 3, did not attend the Aug. 1 meeting.
Root admitted Wednesday he hasn’t reached a decision as to whether he will resign from the board of commissioners. He described the commissioners’ decision to include themselves in the hazard pay bonuses as “an error in judgment.”
“I think all of us have our part (in it),” Root explained after Wednesday’s session. “They do want to paint me as the guy. I’ve accepted responsibility by resigning my leadership position, but we all voted on it. … It’s just something that we all knew, we were all a part of, but other people are trying to really protect themselves politically. … I don’t have to worry about protecting myself politically. I knew it was a mistake, I’ve admitted it’s a mistake.”
Commissioners have been under fire since July 19 when Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, revealed they had voted 6-0 July 15 to provide COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses to most county employees from federal relief funding. Webster blamed Root for conducting a closed meeting on the topic and then divvying up the $557,000 with commissioners and other elected officials receiving the bulk of the money intended for front-line workers.
Since then, the county has been sued and county prosecutor Scott Koerner issued an opinion calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge ordered officials to repay bonuses over $5,000, and most officials agreed to repay the funds.
Greg Brodeur, who received unanimous support to replace Root as board chairman from the three other commissioners who attended the Aug. 1 special meeting, informed residents Wednesday the county has yet to receive a signed order from Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana regarding the hazard pay bonuses.
“We need that in order to move forward with determining what we’re going to do,” Brodeur, R-District 2, said. “Let me assure you that as we do that, it will be public, it will be open. We will not do anything to try to hide our discussion on this. That is absolutely my goal.”
Root’s resignation as board chairman Aug. 1 did little to dissuade residents from articulating their displeasure Wednesday, as numerous residents stood and spoke.
Bancroft resident and former Shiawassee Township supervisor Anthony Karhoff, a Democrat, said he expects professionalism out of his District 5 representative. Root’s obscene gesture toward a constituent earlier in the meeting, Karhoff said, was anything but.
“I am disgusted in you as a representative for my area and I’d like you to resign,” said Karhoff, who revealed Aug. 1 he intended to run for the District 5 seat. “I’m asking you to resign, to do what’s best for this county. Get out of the way so we can move forward and stop being the laughing stock of this state.”
Owosso resident Robert Doran-Brockway, who lost the District 2 election to Brodeur in November, claimed Root, county Coordinator Brian Boggs and county Finance Director Tracy Bublitz “flagrantly violated the Open Meetings Act” by “getting together behind closed doors to decide (how much hazard pay) elected officials were going to get.”
“That right there is just grounds for dismissal. You need to resign. You need to go. It’s time for you to do the right thing by the taxpayers and resign your positions,” Doran-Brockway said.
Root said it’s a misconception that he simply “dished out money” to commissioners, clarifying Wednesday that Boggs and Bublitz approached him with a list, dividing employees into various groups of who would receive $25,000, who would receive $12,500, who would receive $10,000 and so on. Root’s only suggested change, he said, was to award Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, $10,000, “because he was here. He actually worked (during the pandemic).”
Boggs indicated the Open Meetings Act does not apply to appointed individuals, only elected board members.
“The idea that (Root) and Tracy Bublitz and myself met, that is just a meeting, that is not an OMA meeting,” he said.
Root hopes the county will receive the signed court order soon so that a decision on the relief funds can be made “once and for all.” Root believes county employees and other county elected officials should receive a bonus.
“Those people should get theirs. They did earn theirs,” Root said. “We can take us (as commissioners) out. … I regret that we took ours. We shouldn’t have.”
The controversy and subsequent criticism has been stressful for Root, though he explained it’s just something he’s had to deal with.
“As a human, you’re allowed to make a mistake,” Root said. “I made a mistake. We’re going to (do) our best to fix it. We’ve got a new chair, we’ve got new leadership. Hopefully we can focus on fixing this and moving forward.
“We’re here where we are now,” he continued. “I accept responsibility and that’s why I think it’s best that others lead the board and we’ll see what happens with whether I stay on the board and continue to serve or not. I haven’t decided that completely yet.”
