NEW LOTHROP — Despite funding challenges and a shortage of first responders, Twin Township Ambulance’s operations manager is setting his sights on the agency’s growth.
“Right now we’re trying to get more trucks on the road, restart our education program … and make EMS (emergency medical services) more of a career because it never has been,” Kylar Vanderwall said.
Twin has a three-person office staff, 15 road staff and, according to a recent Facebook post, is looking to expand its team.
“We’re trying to increase (paid time off), but it’s 40 hours a year,” Vanderwall said. “We just started offering health insurance in September, so that’s actually been a huge thing for us.”
Part of Twin’s insurance plan helps to cover mental health services. Vanderwall and EMT Dylan Burton also wore ‘Yellow Rose Campaign’ t-shirts, which was started by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs to spread awareness about an increase in first responder suicides and to provide mental health resources to first responders.
Vanderwall, 22, found interest in the field during his high school years.
“I kind of just fell into it,” Vanderwall said. He spoke to a National Guard recruiter in high school, and the only military position that drew his attention was medic.
He obtained his EMT license through the National Guard and then became an EMT for Mobile Medical Response in Saginaw before switching to Twin. He said he wants to continue working for the agency, along with continuing his volunteer EMT work in Mayville.
“I used to work for MMR, and it seemed like a lot of the community was not supportive of the ambulance service out there. You go out and ask people about Twin and everyone seems like they love us out here,” he said. “This organization is very supported by the community, which is why I think we’re one of the last few services that are supported by taxes because people want us to stay.”
Vanderwall is currently able to provide basic life support as an EMT. However, he plans to work up to an advanced life support level by becoming a paramedic after his military service ends in December 2023.
“Lansing Community College does a Military Medic to Paramedic (program), so it’s not as long,” Vanderwall said. Some programs can take 14 months to complete.
According to the LCC website, the program runs for 28 weeks, but students can get credit for “previous military education and experience.”
Twin is also one of the few agencies that still offers 24-hour shifts, which means EMS workers can work for two days and then have a few days off each week.
Vanderwall said he thinks 24-hour shifts are a huge reason why people stay with the job because they can work 40 hours per week and still spend a lot of time with their kids. He added that he thinks most, if not all, agencies in Shiawassee County have 24-hour shifts because they have lower call volumes.
Vanderwall and Burton explained how if agencies like theirs are absorbed by bigger providers due to lack of funding, it could mean longer response times for the community because of the high call volumes in the cities.
COVID-19 thwarted some of their efforts to regrow and they are still facing challenges with funding.
“For each call, we probably only get paid $500,” Vanderwall said. “We can charge whatever we want, but insurance at the end of the day dictates what we actually get paid.”
Twin is a nonprofit agency that serves Shiawassee, Genesee and Saginaw counties.
“Costs keep going up for us as well, but our increase in funding hasn’t gone up to match,” Vanderwall said. They are hoping to one day get better equipment that could help prevent first-responder injuries and maximize time and efforts during an emergency call.
“I’m 26-years-old and I’ve had two back surgeries,” Burton said.
Burton and Vanderwall said getting to see patients recover is why they have stayed.
