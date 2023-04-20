OWOSSO — With a divided Congress and the President and Speaker of the House currently at loggerheads over an agreement to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, the setting of a federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 currently seems like a dicey proposition at best, but City of Owosso officials are hoping that, when the dust finally settles, the municipality will be getting a big chunk of change with which to bolster public safety infrastructure.
Ahead of each year’s budgetary scrum, individual members of Congress are able to advocate for discretionary funds to be directed to various projects and agencies within their districts, provided that these projects follow certain guidelines which can change from year to year.
In the House, these earmarks are known as “Community Project Funding,” and each representative is allowed to submit 15 to the House Committee on Appropriations for consideration in the chamber’s budget proposal (the number varies year to year — in 2022 it was 10). The Senate engages in a similar process known as “Congressionally Directed Spending.”
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-District 7, announced Wednesday that two of the 15 community projects she would be fighting to secure funds for were located in Shiawassee County.
The first is a proposal by the City of Durand seeking $1 million to make the city’s central Trumble Park Americans with Disabilities Act compliant by “(installing) ADA compliant sidewalks, (creating) angled parking along an adjacent street, (connecting) portions of the park with sidewalk, (rehabilitating) the bathroom … (replacing) light fixtures that have become a safety concern, (and buying) new site furniture to be inclusive for all users.”
The second, much larger proposal would grant $12.5 million to Owosso to build a new Department of Public Safety building from the ground up on the site of the current structure.
Both projects passed a vetting process that included “a rigorous review process that incorporated historical and census data,” and were found to have “widespread local support”, said Slotkin via press release.
“This is the first step of a long process, and there are no guarantees, but I know the impact this funding would have for mid-Michigan, and my staff and I will be fighting for these projects at every step of the legislative process,” Slotkin said.
In addition to the $12.5 million Slotkin has pledged to pursue, the City of Owosso announced Thursday that Senator Gary Peters had confirmed that he will be advocating for an additional $2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for the firehouse/police station project.
The city has been circling a new public safety headquarters for several years now. In 2018, it hired the Mount Clemens-bases Partners in Architecture to conduct an assessment of the current public safety facility as part of a comprehensive five-year master plan for the department.
Per a Thursday Facebook post, the study “demonstrated the magnitude of the need for major capital improvements and significant building modifications for accessibility, parity in the staff make-up support spaces, operational efficiency modifications, and flow improvements.”
The current OPS facility was constructed in 1968, with an addition in 1979 to accommodate the Owosso Police Department. According to Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, the building “was not designed for today’s standards, and our first responders need a modern facility to meet the needs of our community.
”We are grateful to Congresswoman Slotkin and Senator Peters for their support, and we look forward to working with them to secure funding for this critical project.”
Elaborating on his comments Thusday afternoon, Lenkart detailed some of the current facility’s inefficiencies, which include a shortage of bathrooms for female firefighters, a similar lack of private sleeping accommodations, “awful” plumbing, a “hodgepodge” of HVAC units added throughout the years — including separate ones for units “10 feet apart” — and poor insulation.
“In the wintertime these (garage) heaters run 24/7,” he said. “There are medications in these ambulances and it’s got to be at least 60, 70 degrees in here. … We spend a ton of money on heating.”
“It’s time for a change,” he finished.
Despite the fact that Rep. Slotkin’s office declared that a new OPS building has “widespread local support” — citing testimonials from “the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Memorial Healthcare, and Owosso Public Schools” — commenters on the City of Owosso Facebook post touting the possible funds showcased a diversity of opinion.
”Can we address wage stagnation in Shiawassee county?” asked Andrew Christopher, a Durand Area High School alum whose Facebook page states he works as a delivery driver for Jimmy John’s. “One of the poorest counties in the state and you wanna drop (15) million on a building.”
”How about we use that money to fix our ROADS,” wrote Kayla Moore. “Every day they’re digging new holes on the side of the road and filling them with rocks.”
But the most engaged-with comment was a lengthy defense of the proposed new building by Arthur Hart, an Owosso firefighter who spent 26 years with the department, retiring in 2021.
“I can tell you that the new building is beyond needed, and has been for at least the last 10-15 years,” Hart wrote. “I’m sorry folks, I know that’s tough to hear … especially with a multi million dollar price tag, but it’s the truth.
All of the administrations that I worked under literally spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to keep the building up to date, safe, and secure,” Hart went on “But it reached a point that the money used was being wasted on repairs and upgrades that couldn’t keep up with the structural capacity of the building itself.”
Along the way, Hart echoed Lenkart’s point on garage insulation, telling readers that “you’d faint dead away if you knew what the consumers bill is for that building each and every month!”
He assured readers that “this current administration has done their homework for several years now” and that a new public safety building would not be “a new shiny shrine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.