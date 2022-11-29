OWOSSO — Owosso baker Jill Davis has enjoyed a tremendous surge in name-recognition since appearing as a contestant (eventually a finalist) on the eighth season of the Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Davis described herself as a “small fish” in a town with many established bakeries prior to the show airing, but now she’s made a significant splash, and orders have poured into her home-based Drizzle Cakes and Bakes business — so many that her traditional base of operations just meeting her needs any longer.
Luckily, she has been able to find a solution to her problem — Christ Episcopal Church in Owosso has rented its basement kitchen to Davis through what she called the “marathon run” of the holiday season.
Davis said she saw a major increase in Thanksgiving orders from last year. She estimates she made 20 pies and six dozen rolls in 2021. In 2022, Davis said she made about 60 pies, 20 dozen rolls, eight tarts and eight cakes. Davis said she’d “still be baking for Thanksgiving” if she wasn’t granted use of the church facility.
The best part about the kitchen church is the amount of oven space, Davis said. It allowed her to bake about 16 pies at once compared to a mere four at home.
“We’re grateful to have a space right now that allows us to take more orders,” Davis said. “A lot of people are curious about who I am and what I can do. More space means more orders and hopefully I keep making things people like.”
Then there’s also the factor of Davis not having her two boys, ages 1 and 3, constantly underfoot at Christ Episcopal.
“I love my children, but they’re not good helpers in the kitchen yet,” Davis laughed.
In addition to many custom orders, Davis is also making treats for sale at the upcoming Owosso Holiday Market, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Armory in Owosso.
Davis said her treats will include similar items she made on “Halloween Baking Championship,” including a German sticky toffee pudding and the tomato basil goat cheese scone she made in “The Thriller” in the show’s finale. Davis said the only difference will be that she won’t use tomato pasting because she won’t be giving her scones a “bloody” Halloween look.
Once Davis is done with the Holiday Market, her attention will turn to Christmas.
Davis said she isn't 100% sure of the menu, but is thinking of adding a ginger bread cake roll and Stollen — a traditional German Christmas fruit bread of nuts, spices, and dried or candied fruit, coated with powdered sugar or icing sugar and often containing marzipan. Those additions will go along with pies, scones and cookies for Santa, she said.
Davis said she will use a first come, first serve pre-order system through her Facebook page (“Drizzle Cakes and Bakes”), and said she expects her orders to be publicly available the second week of December.
