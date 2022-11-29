Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.