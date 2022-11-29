OWOSSO — Owosso baker Jill Davis has enjoyed a tremendous surge in name-recognition since appearing as a contestant (eventually a finalist) on the eighth season of the Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”

Davis described herself as a “small fish” in a town with many established bakeries prior to the show airing, but now she’s made a significant splash, and orders have poured into her home-based Drizzle Cakes and Bakes business — so many that her traditional base of operations just meeting her needs any longer.

