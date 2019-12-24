CHESANING — As an educator, Michelle Schroeder knows firsthand the amount of knowledge and skills students can lose during summer vacation — it’s a problem she’s determined to solve.
To combat the issue, Schroeder — a fourth-grade teacher at Chesaning Middle School — aims to supply free books to as many local children as possible. She’s even gone so far as to construct a 6-by-8-foot Little Free Library — with its very own driveway — in her front yard along Sharon Road, where visitors are invited to take books, as well as donate books, at their leisure.
For Schroeder, it’s a matter of keeping kids on track.
“I’ve always been a literacy advocate, I’ve always been a reader and years ago I was studying summer slide with students and wondering why some students slide and others don’t, and it really comes down to reading and choice,” Schroeder said. “Kids who read and have access to books and books at home read over the summer and don’t have that slide. The kids who don’t read can lose up to three months, so by the time they’re fourth-graders they’ve lost a year, because every year they lose three months of skills, and so they fall farther and farther behind their peers.”
Having been with the Chesaning Union School district for more than 20 years, Schroeder admits she’s become well aware of the challenges students face in retaining information from summer to fall. Viewing the presence and availability of books as a potential solution to the problem while serving as a kindergarten teacher at Big Rock Elementary in 2013, Schroeder began asking parents to donate books their kids had outgrown, an effort she calls the Book Project.
“The parents started sending them in and then right before summer got out we would have a book giveaway just in the school,” Schroeder said. “Anybody who expressed interest would get books but we tried to target kids that we knew didn’t have access to books or a lot of books at home.”
After several years as a kindergarten teacher, Schroeder was promoted to the role of literacy coach at Big Rock in 2017. It was while attending a leadership training for the position that year that she learned of a way to expand her reach further.
“There was a school district in Grand Rapids, they were talking about their outreach and they had taken an old school bus, had the high school art class paint it, and it was their book bus,” Schroeder said. “I had always said when I retired that I would like to get a van and do a bookmobile.”
Schroeder promptly contacted members of the Chesaning Board of Education to see if the district had any buses that it planned to retire. At the time, two were slated to leave the fleet, she said, which meant she had to plead her case as to why one of the vehicles should be repurposed into a book bus.
“I was literally thinking, ‘We’ll have the high school art class paint it, just whatever, drive it around,’” Schroeder said. “The school board president called me back like two weeks later and he said ‘Okay, we’ve appropriated a bus.’”
The school district agreed to insure the bus, fuel it and maintain it, so long as Schroeder could fundraise enough money to convert the bus into a functioning mobile library.
With funding from the Big Rock support group, the Kiwanis Club of Chesaning and others, the Big Rockin’ Book Bus became a reality.
“Everybody stepped up. People were donating labor or money or books,” Schroeder said. “We didn’t even know if we could get it done. I asked them in August (2017) for the bus and we rolled out in June (2018) when school got out.”
Upon earning her commercial driver’s license, Schroeder began driving the bus in and around Chesaning all summer long, offering free books to children of all ages.
Now through its second season, the Big Rockin’ Book Bus runs three days a week — Tuesday through Thursday — during the summer months, in addition to appearances at various community events here and there upon request, according to Schroeder.
Along with books, the bus is a part of Meet Up and Eat Up, a free student summer lunch program which provides sack lunches for children visiting the bus during its weekly stops. While students step on the bus to partake in the free meals, Schroeder makes sure to expose them to the wide array of books available.
For many, that’s all it takes.
“I could see what a difference getting books in their hands, in the students’ hands, I could see what a difference it made and how, you know, if they love to read and they choose to read, it’s going to make such a difference in their education, in their lives,” Schroeder said. “I always did it with my own kindergarten class, but then I could see that a lot of other kids really needed it too. It’s hard to think about how much it would mean to them and then not do it.”
With the Big Rockin’ Book Bus in full swing, Schroeder said she’s received so many donations that it’s hard to keep up. This summer, as she prepared to take on her new role as a fourth grade teacher at Chesaning Middle School, Schroeder decided to expand once more, enlisting the help of her husband John in constructing a Little Free Library in front of the family’s home on Sharon Road.
“When my husband was building it people would stop by and they’re like ‘What is it?’ Schroeder said. “We put the sign up in October and I thought it was kind of bad timing with winter, but people are out there all the time, the snow doesn’t stop them.”
The Schroeders’ Little Free Library measures approximately 6-by-8 feet, with multiple shelving units and “hundreds of books,” ranging from board books for babies to adult nonfiction, according to Michelle Schroeder. The idea is that visitors may take a book or leave a book as they please, at no cost.
“You can bring them back or pass them on,” Schroeder said. “As a reader, sometimes you love a book so much you don’t want to give it back and that’s absolutely fine. If anything, pass it to a friend who you think will enjoy it.”
Schroeder said she has no idea how many people visit the Little Free Library each week, though she has evidence that people are coming often, as the arrangement of the shelves frequently changes, not to mention the steady arrival of new books in boxes and bags.
Schroeder’s extensive efforts through the years have not gone unnoticed by Chesaning Middle School Principal Melinda Soule.
“I think her efforts have made a really positive impact in the school district and throughout the entire community,” Soule said. “She’s bringing awareness to the importance of literacy for all. The district is very fortunate to have Michelle as an advocate for all students. We’re very, very lucky to have her.”
For Schroeder, now in her 26th year at Chesaning Union Schools, the work has always been a passion.
“It’s been a ton of fun, it really has,” Schroeder said. “Sometimes I get a little overwhelmed trying to get things together, but I can’t believe how many people will come behind a good project and help out and really step up and make sure kids get what they need. People do really care, a lot. It’s been awesome. I’ve loved it.”
For more information about the Big Rockin’ Book Bus and/or the Little Free Library, visit Facebook.com/BigRockinBookBus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.