OWOSSO — Each year the Junior Livestock Association and the Small Animal Association conduct their annual auctions at the Shiawassee County Fair.
Bidders are given the option of donating the animal they purchase to the Shiawassee Hunger Network and the Hunger Network will pay the processing costs. All donations are processed and divided amongst the 11 pantries of the Hunger Network.
In 2018, the Hunger Network received more than 9,000 pounds of ground pork, alone. This resulted in each pantry receiving 900 pounds to be distributed to families in Shiawassee County. Last year, the Shiawassee Hunger Network distributed more than 115,000 meals to more than 24,000 people in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee Hunger Network Pantries include Bethany Bible Baptist Church (Durand), Corunna United Methodist Church (Corunna), Loving Hands-First Church of God (Owosso), Catholic Charities (Owosso), Shiawassee HOPE LiNC Community Pantry (Owosso), New Lothrop Methodist Food Pantry (New Lothrop), Salvation Army (Owosso), Shiawassee Council on Aging (Owosso), St. John’s United Church of Christ (Owosso), The Outreach Center-Christ Episcopal Church (Owosso) and Vernon Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God (Vernon).
The network encourages bidders at the Aug. 9 and 10 auctions to consider donating meat this year as well.
