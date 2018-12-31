YEAR IN REVIEW: Year saw numerous high-profile cases in courts

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Area residents witnessed many high-profile crimes and court cases in 2018, many that included violence, drugs, child abuse and criminal sexual conduct.
Shiawassee County 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced a number of people to lengthy prison terms in cases that involved loss of life. He also went above sentencing guidelines in other cases that involved sexual assaults.
Early in 2018, a woman was sentenced to prison for smuggling drugs into the jail, which led to the death of another inmate the year before.
Mindy Portner, 35, was charged with bringing methadone tablets into the Shiawassee County Jail in 2017. The drugs caused a death when they ended up in the possession of another inmate, Sarah Yerian, who took a large enough amount to overdose Feb. 7, 2017.
An autopsy revealed the cause of Yerian’s death was acute toxicity from methadone and Xanax.
Portner told police that she had expected to be jailed following a sentencing hearing Feb. 3, 2017, and hid the pills in a body cavity before the court hearing. Court testimony showed that she had filled a prescription for 240 methadone tablets the day before the hearing.
Portner was acquitted by a jury on Feb. 14, 2018, of bringing contraband into the jail and delivering a controlled substance that killed Yerian. The jury considered the evidence for more than six hours before reaching the decision to acquit Portner.
One week later, however, Portner was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to between one year and four months and two years in prison for violating her probation five different times.
Portner contested the violations in a probation violation hearing. Stewart found Portner guilty of bringing contraband into the jail, delivering a controlled substance, using cocaine, using opiates and having contact with a convicted felon.
Portner has since completed her prison sentence, and was paroled Nov. 8, according to Michigan Department of Corrections online records.
Drowning
In another homicide case, Justin Councilor, 32, of Corunna, was charged Aug. 29 with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the March 20 drowning death of 1-year-old Makayla Latoski.
Councilor told investigators he left Latoski unattended and the bath faucet running while he was cooking dinner. He returned and found her in the bathtub and unresponsive.
Latoski’s mother was sleeping at the time of the incident, according to witness testimony.
Councilor called 911 and police found Latoski not breathing on the living room floor when they arrived.
Latoski was transported to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, then to Sparrow Health System in Lansing, where she was placed on life support. She passed away several days later.
Following an investigation by Corunna and Michigan State Police, Councilor was charged and arrested. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and posted a $5,000 bond Aug. 31.
Councilor agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Nov. 29 that will see him serve 10 to 19 months in prison.
At the plea hearing, Stewart told Councilor that he would continue his bond if he could pass a drug screen. However, Councilor could not pass a drug screen and was ordered jailed until his sentencing date, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1.
Child abuse
Child abuse cases also came up often in the county. One major case involved Thomas Rowell, 30, and Tiffany Wilson, 27, of Corunna, who were charged with first-degree child abuse when staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint discovered their twin infant children, a boy and a girl, both had several broken bones.
The Corunna Police Department began an investigation into Rowell and Wilson. At the time of the abuse, Wilson lived with Rowell in an apartment in the 600 block of South Norton Street in Corunna.
Rowell and Wilson, his former girlfriend, were charged in December and November 2017, respectively. Prosecutors also charged Rowell with perjury in December 2017 after he told investigators he “didn’t know anything” about the abuse.
According to testimony provided by Wilson, she admitted that she had been doing leg exercises in May 2017 with her infant son at her apartment when she became frustrated with the child’s crying.
“I broke my son’s leg,” Wilson told the court. She said the child was on his back in a bassinet when she pushed back on the leg with “too much force” until she heard a pop and the child’s femur bone broke.
After being charged, Wilson was incarcerated until her sentencing date, where she was sentenced by Stewart Nov. 9 to at least 15 years in prison for her role in the abuse as part of a sentencing agreement with prosecutors.
Rowell was sentenced Dec. 23 to between four years and nine months and 10 years in prison, after agreeing to a plea deal.
According to officials, Rowell has multiple older children that were removed from his custody in separate cases.
Before sentencing, Stewart told Rowell, “If I could order that you could never have children again, I would do it…You should not have children — ever.”
Sexual assault
Sexual assault cases also brought significant prison time for some defendants.
Michael Brooks, 51, of Ovid, was sentenced Nov. 15 by Stewart to prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 13.
Brooks was convicted by a jury after three days of deliberations. During the deliberations, the jury had informed Stewart several times that it was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict. Stewart, however, ordered the jury to continue, and they reached a verdict Oct. 11.
At the time, Stewart called it “the most intense jury I think I’ve seen in my career,” before he dismissed jurors.
Stewart sentenced Brooks to 50 to 75 years in prison, meaning that Brooks will probably never get out.
Ongoing cases
Several major cases that began this year remain ongoing.
In one, a group of Shiawassee County residents is facing prison in connection with a Genesee County murder.
Cody Clark was charged Oct. 23 for his role in what police say was a drug-related murder in Genesee County.
Clark, 24, of Owosso, was charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors allege Clark thought an acquaintance, Caleb McNeely, was responsible for the theft of money and drugs from Clark. Prosecutors say that in retaliation for the theft, Clark broke into a residence where McNeely was staying, then assaulted him and held him hostage for several days. McNeely, however, was not responsible for the thefts.
The body of Austin Culkins, who officials say was the individual responsible for the thefts, was found near the intersection of Jennings and Baldwin Roads in Genesee County’s Mundy Township April 21. The Genesee County medical examiner later determined that Culkins had died from multiple stab wounds.
Three other individuals, Frederick Clark, 28, Christian Lover, 23, and Mataya Shaw, 23, all of Owosso, were charged June 23 by Genesee County prosecutors with first-degree murder. Police say that they killed Culkins in retaliation for the theft from Cody Clark. All three are currently incarcerated in Genesee County and are awaiting trial in the murder case.
The trio are being tried together as co-defendants. Their next scheduled court date is Jan. 22 for a pre-trial hearing. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Mar. 5. They face life in prison if convicted of the murder charges.
Additionally, Shaw was named as a co-defendant with Cody Clark for the home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and assault charges in Shiawassee County.
Cody Clark’s next scheduled court date is Jan. 4 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of all charges in Shiawassee County, he faces over 70 years in prison. He is currently free on bond, according to court records.
In another case, Kevin Fabus, 36, of Haslett, was charged July 24 with attempting to poison his wife’s coffee.
Fabus, formerly of Laingsburg, is accused of putting diazepam (often called Valium), verapail and spironolactone (used to treat high blood pressure) in his wife’s coffee May 1 while the couple were going through a divorce.
His wife became suspicious when she noticed a sludge-like residue at the bottom of the cup, and did not drink it. Instead, she notified police.
According to officials, the labs were able to identify the substances but could not determine the concentration of each component.
Police claim that Fabus obtained the drugs used in the poisoning attempt from the hospital where he was employed.
Fabus is currently free on bond while awaiting disposition for the case. Court records do not state the amount of the bond.
The case was bound over to Circuit Court, and sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4.
If convicted, Fabus faces up to 15 years in prison.
Another significant ongoing case involves Doran Duncan, 28, of Lansing, who is awaiting trial in 35th Circuit Court on charges for murder, felony weapons, larceny and reckless driving causing death.
The charges stem from the May 18 death of 84-year-old George Ramos, who was killed when Duncan allegedly crashed into Ramos’ car after fleeing an attempted traffic stop near Wilkinson Road by police in Shiawassee County.
Duncan was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family at an Oct. 26 hearing after he wrote a letter to Ramos’ widow.
Duncan’s trial was scheduled to begin in December, but was delayed when Duncan asked for a new attorney to be appointed.
Duncan’s trial date was adjourned until January, but no specific date has been set.
If the case goes to trial and Duncan is convicted of first-degree murder, he could face life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.