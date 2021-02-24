Mental Health Court celebrates first graduation

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s Mental Health Court celebrated its first graduation Monday afternoon during a ceremony in 35th Circuit Court.
Monday’s ceremony was the first time since March 2020 the full Mental Health Court has been able to conduct a full session due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The woman who graduated Monday was given a certificate of completion and a framed poem signed by the other members of Mental Health Court and program administrators.
The woman, whose identity was not revealed, thanked Judge Matthew Stewart and program administrators for their support during her several years in the program.
“It’s been a long, long, long road,” she said, fighting back tears. “I thank you and everybody on the team. You guys are my family. If it wasn’t for you kicking me in my tush every time I messed up and put me in jail, I’d be out there still living on the streets … I thank the team for always being there… If I didn’t have my resources, I wouldn’t have made it. People have to know when they first start this program — you don’t have to trust them, but believe they’re here to help you.”
She also gave some advice to current participants: “Keep believing you guys will get there. Work hard. Be honest. Always be honest with (Stewart). This man only wants hard work and honesty from everybody. We’ll all get there. And then you’ll be up here like I am.”
The woman, whose original offenses were drug-related, worked about 2 1/2 years in Mental Health Court before graduation.
Stewart congratulated Monday’s graduate in a short statement.
“There’s only one time in the history of this court that there’s somebody who graduated first from a treatment court,” Stewart said. “And that honor is on you. And that is a very, very big deal. For that we are very proud of you.”
Mental Health Court was launched in June 2019.
Similar to Drug Court, participants attend sessions Monday afternoons in the circuit courtroom and tell Stewart and other court administrators about how they’ve been doing, whether there’s anything they need for treatment or let the court know if they have any requests for treatment or other issues.
Participants have the opportunity to interact with the court in a way that others, who face felony charges and possible prison or jail sentences, don’t have.
Also in attendance Monday were former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deanna Finnegan, current Prosecutor Scott Koerner, attorneys Matt McKone and Amy Husted, compliance manager Elizabeth Brown, co-compliance manager Sary Colbry, Court Administrator Krissy Lab, as well as numerous other members from the Sheriff’s Office, Owosso police, the county jail and other agencies.
Stewart spoke with other participants during Monday’s ceremony, including a man who had mixed up prescriptions. He reminded the participant to speak to program administrators about helping him clear up any issues that arise in his treatment.
Participants “phase-up” or advance in the program, all the way to a fifth phase before graduating.
“Participants are advanced to the next phase based on sobriety, compliance with program requirements and participation in education or employment as applicable. Participants are also required to establish and maintain stable housing and healthy life skills,” Stewart said Tuesday.
According to the Michigan Courts website, mental health courts were established when the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) funded eight pilot mental health court programs from fiscal year 2009 through fiscal year 2013.
In fiscal year 2014, mental health courts expanded.
A Michigan Problem-Solving Courts Performance and Outcomes report published by SCAO, documented that 46 percent of participants in the state pilot successfully completed the program. Of those that completed the program 36 percent improved their employment status, 47 percent improved their educational level, 95 percent improved their quality of life, 97 improved their mental health, and 84 percent were compliant with medication.
Additionally, mental health court participants had a lower recidivism rate 12 months after admission into the program when compared to the comparison group members. The recidivism rate for the mental health court participants was 4 percent, compared to the recidivism rate for the comparison group at 22 percent.
Four years after admission, mental health court participants convicted of a new offense was 34 percent, while the comparison group members convicted of a new offense was 59 percent.
Mental health court is modeled after drug court and was developed in response to the over-representation of people with mental illnesses in the criminal justice system, the state said.
