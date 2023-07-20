ELSIE – With about four weeks until the first day of classes, Ovid-Elsie schools are short one administrator.
At their July meeting, it was announced that E.E. Knight principal Alicia Ormsbee has stepped down.
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
The position was posted July 12, and is set to close July 27.
Jenna Collins will join the middle school staff as an English/language arts teacher.
One highlight of a fairly light agenda was high school principal Jason Tokar sharing OEHS students’ success in the most recent round of Advanced Placement exams.
The success rate on the exams, which awards college credit with a high enough score, includes an exceptional 23-for-23 performance on the literature exam. In all, 39 of 54 exams taken received passing scores.
As recently as the 2015-16 school year, no OEHS student took an AP exam.
That change is a “credit to the teachers you have,” interim superintendent Dr. Wayne Petroelje said.
Other academic accomplishments for the year just past include 10 Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference scholar-athletes and six Michigan High School Athletic Association scholar-athletes.
* The atmosphere was much different at the board’s June meeting, when board members passed a budget for the upcoming school year.
A copy of the document was not readily made available.
The district’s finances are now being managed by Clinton County RESA staff. Whether that change represents a savings to the district is also not clear, but CC-RESA business consultant Lori Schomisch led the budget presentation to the board.
Schomisch refused a request for a copy of a presentation made to the board during the meeting containing highlights from the budget.
Among highlights that could be gleaned from the presentation:
