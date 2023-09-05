Perry artist showcases ‘things bright and beautiful’ in SAC ‘retirement’ exhibition

OWOSSO — Perry artist Jann Johnson Lardie has been making art more or less nonstop for the past 20 years.
In that span, her work has been featured in numerous Shiawassee Arts Center exhibitions.
Now in her mid-70s, Johnson Lardie plans to slow up signficantly, but she’ll be in the spotlight one last time before she does, as one of three artists whose work is being shown at the latest Shiawassee Arts Center exhibition — beginning Wednesday and running through Oct. 29.
Johnson Lardie’s artistic journey has had its peaks and valleys.
She caught the art bug early; the East Lansing native remembers a childhood “immersed” in it.
Her parents always encouraged her to be creative, enrolling her in children’s summer art classes at MSU’s Kresge Art Center.
Later on, as a student in East Lansing schools, she was a beneficiary of a very strong art program, that included class work, field trips and dedicated teachers.
Johnson Lardie eagerly checked off every art class elective available, and even helped teach middle school art during her senior year in high school to earn an independent study credit.
Propelled by a singular drive to be an artist — “I just always wanted to be one,” she says — Johnson Lardie might have dived headfirst into life as a creative, but the demands of family life caused her to hit pause for a time.
Two children in sports, plus a husband — Robert “Bump” Lardie — who was a teacher and a coach, didn’t leave her much time for anything else, including art.
But then her children grew up and her husband passed away in 2000 following a battle with cancer.
“My nest was empty,” Johnson Lardie recalls, “and it was time to decide what I wanted to do with my life.”
She jumped back into art with a pottery class in 2002 and quickly demonstrated proficiency in the medium, honing her skills at SAC and the Greater Lansing Potters Guild.
She has since become best known for her clay works, earning numerous awards at juried competitions, but she has never been satisfied with the idea of staying in any one lane.
Johnson Lardie has made it a priority to have “a life filled with art exploration,” and has woked in ceramics, pastels, watercolors and more.
Every medium offers her a new way to express the “awesome beauty” of the world.
Unsurprisingly, her inspirations are as varied as her output.
Johnson Lardie cites painters Monet and Michigan-based wildlife artist Anni Crouter as touchstones, along with sculptors Michelangelo and Williamston’s Mark Chatterly — the latter of whom she studied under.
A modest sort, Johnson Lardie doesn’t know if she’s served as an inspiration for others herself, but she’s tried her best to continue the virtuous cycle of art education.
“I have taught a few clay classes, mentored a couple of people in clay and did workshops in monotypes. People were very complimentary and several took off and soared in those media,” she said. “I felt I encouraged them, but I do not know about inspiring them. I hope I did.”
As for her impending artistic “retirement,” while Johnson Lardie may still be “compelled to express” what she sees and feels, she’s finding herself with less time and capacity in which to do so.
“I am healthy, but not able to do as much physically as I did previously. My life is full,” she said.
“I spend part of the year in Florida, and find keeping up two homes is taking up much of my time.”
Then there’s keeping up with her grandkids, two of whom are athletes.
“I am back to going to multiple games each week, and I am loving it!” Johnson Lardie enthused.
Johnson Lardie’s joy in life’s simple pleasures is evident in the pieces she will be exhibiting at SAC in the coming weeks. Her show, “Things Great and Small – Things Bright and Beautiful,” is light-hearted. It’s full of curios to brighten lives and lift spirits.
“I believe we are currently going through many disheartening times — maybe this is a time to celebrate the beauty and wonder that surrounds us. I want to bring folks something to make them smile, perhaps even chuckle, or elicit a fond memory of a loved one or special place,” said Johnson Lardie in a description on the SAC’s website.
While the exhibition opens tomorrow, there will be a “Meet the Artist” reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click on shiawasseearts.org or call (989) 723-8354.
