The Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office released the final list of candidates for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners that qualified for the August primary race.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, who initially appeared to be running unopposed, will face a primary challenge from Brent Singer.
The other races remained mostly unchanged:
n Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, will not face a primary challenger and will run unopposed in the general election, barring a write-in campaign.
n Mary Buginsky will challenge Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, in the primary. There is no Democratic candidate.
n Durand Mayor Ken McDonough and William Johnson will vie for the Republican nomination in District 4. Gregory Remington, of Lennon, is the only Democratic candidate.
n Three Republicans are on the ballot in Districts 5 and 6. Incumbent Brad Howard — who replaced former board chairman Jeremy Root in February after the latter resigned in the wake of a sexting scandal — faces a challenge in District 5 from Jeff Reed and Dane Diesler; Democrat Anthony Karhoff has no primary opponent.
n In District 6, Commissioner Cindy Garber is opposed by Michael White and Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn, both Owosso Republicans. Steven Perry Jr. is the lone Democrat on the ballot.
n District 7 will remain in Republican hands, with Commissioner John Plowman and Thomas Emery facing off in the GOP primary.
