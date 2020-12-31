BURNS TWP. — “This has definitely been a very different year for us at Burns Grange,” group members said in a year-end report.
“We started out doing some great things like donating several filled tote bags to the Safe Center in Owosso. These bags are homemade tote bags filled with personal hygiene products, blanket, bath towel and wash cloth, soap, and even a tablet and pen,” they noted.
In January the group began a fundraiser to replace an historical sign that had been on the Grange property for many years and was stolen several years ago. The group’s goal is $3,240 for the sign.
The members felt that the yellow Grange shirts they had had for several years were getting kind of worn and stained from wearing them to the dinners and other activities. So they ordered new ones: A nice light blue color with “working for the community” on the back and the Grange name and emblem on the front, they said.
April and May dinners were canceled. In October and November, the group did takeout-only dinners, which were both “a great success.”
The Grange hosted a jamboree in August in the park in Bancroft. “The music was great, the crowd was super (and they all wore masks and/or stayed at least 6 feet apart),” they noted.
Retired Railroader lunches started in June instead of May. These were conducted the third Wednesday of June, July, August and September.
During the first part of the stay-at-home order, members made masks and donated to the county, donated food to a local pantry, gave donations to two local food pantries, purchased puzzles and coloring books for a local nursing home.
After the floods in and around the Midland area, the group shopped for paper products, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, blankets, towels and washcloths. They took a car-load of supplies to a school in that area where a distribution center was set up.
Our Grange month celebration and awards night which normally takes place during April which is designated as Grange month, was postponed until August. At that time we set up canopies, chairs and tables outside. Awards were presented to Jamie Alderman, as Law Enforcement officer of the Year, Darrel Brown as Teacher of the Year, Karen Cole as Dedicated Worker and Brian Barnum as Community Citizen Award winners.
During the year the Grange was notified by the Byron Masons that it had been chosen for the Robert E. Guest Award. Shortly after that it was also notified by the Durand Chamber of Commerce that it had been chosen for the Organization of the year Award.
This fall members voted to purchase at least 343 flags for local fire departments before next year on 9/11. It will be the 20th anniversary of the disaster. One of the firemen who is a member of the Grange has an idea of putting 343 flags in the yard of the fire hall in honor of the 343 firemen that were killed that day.
The Grange sent three delegates to the annual convention in October, which was in Grayling. Sharon Popler, Peggy Johnston and Cory Johnston served as delegates.
During this convention an election of officers was done. Chris Johnston, was reelected as master/president, Sharon Popler as overseer/vice president, Peggy Johnston as secretary, and Dale Moore as executive committee. All are from Burns Grange in Bancroft.
This year the Burns Grange received the Distinguished Grange Award for the 10th year from the National Grange.
